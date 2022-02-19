How to WIN a luxury Great Barrier Reef Escape

It’s the distant Queensland island vacation vacation spot favoured by Hollywood A-listers. And you would win a vacation there. See how.

It’s the distant Queensland island vacation vacation spot favoured by Hollywood A-listers, however worldwide border closures have meant extra Australians are lapping up the posh on Lizard Island.

Recent VIP guests to the northern Great Barrier Reef magnificence embody Mark Ruffalo, Will Smith and Baz Luhrmann.

But on a regular basis Aussies are additionally utilizing hard-won freedoms to tick high quality island holidays off their bucket lists.

Island resort common supervisor Leon Pink mentioned well-known faces weren’t simply interested in the ivory sand seashores, native turtle inhabitants, vibrant reef and high-end hospitality, however as a result of “celebrities are always in the spotlight.”

“When you can get grounded with nature … in such a pristine environment, it creates a really incredible recalibration for celebrities,” he mentioned.

“Baz stayed last year and it was quite a spin out with Baz.

“He was quick to say that this is ‘just the ultimate disconnect’. I think for him, it’s exactly what he needed. Constantly having people around, to be able to just sit there and focus on a turtle on a reef – it’s such a wonderful grounding element.”

Lizard Island has retained its repute as a treasured haven amongst film stars, fashions and high tier travellers exactly as a result of it’s ideally out of attain in additional methods than one.

The gleaming cherry sitting atop the northern reaches of the Great Barrier Reef, the island’s luxe attract and hyper-discreet visitor privateness had actor Kate Hudson declare it “the most romantic place on Earth”.

And after Covid, who doesn’t need to “shake it off” and vacation like an award winner?

“We were more an international mix of guests historically but … it’s been great to have new domestic customers come and see Lizard,” Pink mentioned.

“It’s really put on show that we are a better product than a Maldives holiday or a South East Asian resort destination.

“Nature is another level here … and I think the dining experience is incredible on its own. The tours we have are very meaningful and guests love that it’s a Lizard Island experience at every corner.”

Dr Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest purchased Lizard Island final November and the magnate’s dedication to renewables and sustainability bodes nicely for Lizard Island’s almost 50-year-old Research Centre, which attracts scientists from across the globe to check and assist defend the Great Barrier Reef’s future.

“The new owners are passionate about the environment and I think that was very much in their minds when they were buying here – the Research Centre is such an important part of the island,” Pink mentioned.

Indigenous historical past and sacred websites are additionally inseparable from the island’s story and Pink hints at “meaningful” modifications beneath Forrest’s custodianship.

“It’s so wonderful to have this iconic island owned by an Australian,” he mentioned.

“I think it’s so important on its own – and the sustainable side is paramount, it’s critical.”

“We’re doing a lot of work with our traditional owners here. I can’t really talk about the specifics of that at the moment but really look forward to sharing that – that soul of the island, that history.”

Tourism and Events Queensland has a $20,000 luxurious Cairns and Great Barrier Reef vacation up for grabs as a part of its Great Queensland Getaway marketing campaign, promoted via News Corp Australia. The prize consists of return airfares and two nights dwelling like the celebs on Lizard Island.

