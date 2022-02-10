How tradie’s cruise nightmare unfolded

A Sydney tradie’s cruise nightmare after a threesome gone mistaken took one other flip this week. Here’s how the case unfolded.

A Sydney tradie who says he was “falsely imprisoned” for six days on a cruise ship after being accused of rape throughout a threesome with two 18-year-old schoolies has suffered a recent blow greater than 5 years on from the incident.

Daniel Rawlings was ordered this month to pay again $100,000 in damages, after Royal Caribbean efficiently argued on enchantment that its ship captain was justified in detaining the then-28-year-old.

Mr Rawlings, who says he suffers post-traumatic stress signs from the confinement, denies any wrongdoing and has by no means been charged.

Here’s how the nightmare ordeal unfolded, as specified by courtroom paperwork.

Rawlings meets first lady

Daniel Rawlings, an air-conditioning tradesman from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, and his pal Matthew Champion board the Explorer of the Seas in Sydney on November 10, 2016 for a 10-day voyage by means of the South Pacific. They are allotted cabin quantity 6277.

The pair go ingesting on the ship’s nightclub Dizzy’s on November 13, the place Mr Rawlings meets Tegan Miles. They return to his room and have intercourse.

Ms Miles is unwell the next morning and is taken to the ship’s medical centre. She claims she is questioned by workers on the medical centre, who allege Mr Rawlings drugged her – one thing she denies. The ship’s physician advises her to cease ingesting for twenty-four hours, placing her unhealthy response right down to too many vodka Red Bulls.

Drinks at Dizzy’s nightclub

Mr Rawlings and Mr Champion meet up with Ms Miles once more on November 14 on the Schooner Bar, the place they drink and have dinner. Later that night, Mr Rawlings and Ms Miles return to Dizzy’s, however Mr Champion decides to go to mattress.

At the nightclub, the pair meet one other girl generally known as Ms A. They recommend that she come again to his cabin for a threesome. According to Mr Rawlings and Ms Miles, she agrees. Ms A says she doesn’t keep in mind what occurred.

CCTV footage reveals the group returning to the room. Mr Rawlings’ lawyer, David Stanton, later tells the court the social gathering are shifting in a “jovial” trend “as normal people do”, whereas Royal Caribbean’s counsel, James Sheller SC, as an alternative suggests Ms A is “not moving in a straight line” and is “being carried along”.

Minutes after the trio return to the room, an aggravated Mr Champion says “not again” and barges out together with his blanket and pillow to sleep on a deck chair.

Threesome in cabin

The three have intercourse within the cabin. At one level Ms A says she feels sick and is helped into the ensuite, the place she vomits and has a bathe. Mr Rawlings says the sexual exercise between all three of them continues afterwards and so they finally go to sleep.

Ms Miles tells the courtroom that Ms A “knew exactly what she was doing” through the consensual encounter, which lasted a number of hours.

Early that morning, Ms A wakes up and leaves the cabin utterly bare and “disoriented”.

She enters an aged couple’s room, the place the girl calls ship safety. Ms A is taken to the medical centre, the place her mom joins her. According to courtroom paperwork, a safety officer information in her incident report that Ms A tells her, “I don’t know what happened. All I know is that I’m dancing in Dizzy’s and I am looking for a bathroom … I am with girls, I only know Teagan.”

‘Crime to report’

At 5.41am on November 15, ship safety ship an e mail to the port agent at Port Villa, Vanuatu requesting that the incident be reported to native police. The e mail is titled “Crime Allegation to Report”.

Ms A offers a press release to safety that later that morning. “I was at Dizzy’s nightclub after eleven at night,” she says. “I had a few drinks and can’t really remember what happened. I wanted to go home back to the cabin, so I did. I had some help from a lady who lent my jacket which was hers and security was there to help me.”

At round 9am, two safety officers are despatched to deliver Mr Rawlings for questioning in a convention room. He is advised he isn’t allowed to go away whereas the proof is being collated. Mr Rawlings is detained for about 10 hours, sporting solely his shorts.

During this time Mr Rawlings says he’s interrogated by a number of guards who ask him “about the incident last night”, “what happened in the room”. He tells the courtroom he’s confused after being advised {that a} lady was discovered with little clothes who couldn’t keep in mind what had occurred.

That afternoon, Royal Caribbean officers decide that “we will be categorising this as a sexual assault-rape, based on the guests (survivor’s) inability to consent due to being extremely intoxicated”, emails tendered in courtroom present.

Taken to confinement

At round 5pm, Mr Rawlings is then marched by three or 4 safety guards to a different room, the place he’s held for 5 days till the ship returns to Sydney.

A guard stays on the door always, and the door is saved ajar with a wedge so he might be noticed. He allowed to go to the workers deck for recent air and to smoke whereas escorted by a safety guard.

Mr Rawlings spends nearly all of the time in mattress within the windowless room watching tv. He is obtainable entry to observe free motion pictures, however is later billed for them.

On November 16, officers from the Australian Consulate in Noumea board the ship, assembly with Ms A and her mom. One official visits Mr Rawlings to verify on his welfare. Ms A and her mom go to Noumea Police looking for to press fees.

Noumea Police refuse to board the ship to research, telling Captain Rick Sullivan the alleged incident occurred in worldwide waters and is exterior their jurisdiction. They refuse to permit Royal Caribbean to dump Mr Rawlings to be repatriated to Australia.

Security recommends launch

The following day, a senior investigator with Royal Caribbean’s international safety group recommends that Mr Rawlings be launched from confinement, so long as he doesn’t have any contact with Ms A, her mom or her grandparents, who’re additionally onboard.

“The suspect/guest in this case will be in isolation under guard for an excessive amount of time,” he wrote in emails tendered to the courtroom.

“We are not a law enforcement agency but we do have the authority to keep him isolated, under guard if he becomes a threat to the safety and security of the ship. In other words, if the suspect violates any of the terms the ship sets forth or becomes involved in any other incidents aboard the ship that are criminal or administrative in nature.”

At a gathering that day with the Captain Sullivan and different officers, Ms A’s mom strongly objects to the advice, changing into indignant and emotional and stating that she “will throw the suspect overboard if he is been released from custody”, emails state.

Captain Sullivan informs Mr Rawlings that he will probably be confined till the ship reaches Sydney.

No fees laid

NSW Police board the vessel upon arrival in Sydney on November 20. After questioning Mr Rawlings, police inform him they won’t be urgent any fees and he’s free to go.

He collects his clothes and belongings and leaves the ship a while round 5pm. He shouldn’t be allowed to take his cell phone, which is taken as proof. He offers police his passcode to entry the cellphone and returns to his house in Manly.

An investigation continues for round 4 months, throughout which era Mr Rawlings is repeatedly contacted by detectives, however he’s by no means charged with any crime.

Mr Rawlings subsequently experiences experiencing anxiousness and despair, and having flashbacks of being locked within the cabin.

Royal Caribbean sued

He efficiently sues Royal Caribbean in 2020 for false imprisonment and is awarded greater than $100,000 in damages and courtroom prices.

Royal Caribbean argues that Mr Rawlings had been topic to a ticket contract which included a Guest Conduct Policy and Involuntary Confinement Policy.

In the District Court, Judge John Hatzistergos guidelines Mr Rawlings’ continued detention was not affordable and primarily based on “a suspicion of a crime rather than any evidence”.

Judge Hatzistergos says holding Mr Rawlings past midday on the third day was uncalled for, after Captain Sullivan was advised by the cruise firm’s safety division he must be launched with circumstances.

“In my view the detention comprising conditions akin to solitary confinement for the remainder of the journey back to Sydney as described was not reasonable in the circumstances,” he says.

“It follows that while I find that the Captain was justified at common law to detain the Plaintiff for the initial period of detention, I am not satisfied that the secondary confinement decision was lawful and the Plaintiff’s action in false imprisonment to this extent has been made out.”

Decision overturned on enchantment

Royal Caribbean appeals the choice, arguing earlier than the NSW Court of Appeal that Judge Hatzistergos didn’t correctly take into account “the risk to order on the vessel” given the emotionally charged atmosphere on board.

The three-judge panel finds in favour of Royal Caribbean, discovering that Captain Sullivan determined to maintain Mr Rawlings in detention to keep away from any potential battle, and that it was essential to preserve everybody protected.

Justice Anthony Meagher says the discovering that the 28-year-old’s detention was “akin to solitary confinement” had no proof, as his welfare was repeatedly checked by each safety and medical workers.

“He was given the opportunity to make twice daily visits to the crew deck, where he had access to the open air and the opportunity to smoke,” Justice Meagher says.

“He also had 24-hour access to food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as the opportunity to acquire necessary clothing from the ship’s gift shop.”

Mr Rawlings is ordered to repay the $100,000, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s value of the enchantment.

frank.chung@news.com.au

— with NCA NewsWire