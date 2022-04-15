How Twitter turned on Amber Heard

Actor Amber Heard isn’t faring properly within the Twitter court docket of opinion, having reemerged as a polarizing determine amid the defamation case filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after Heard wrote a private op-ed in The Washington Post discussing home and sexual violence. Depp claimed the piece, which doesn’t title him, falsely portrays Heard because the sufferer of his abusive habits.

The case started on Tuesday in Fairfax County, Virginia, and noticed testimonies from Depp’s sister Christi Dembrowski and childhood good friend Isaac Baruch.

This unfolding episode is the newest in a protracted, bitter saga between the previous couple, from a highly-publicized messy divorce to Depp’s failed libel case in opposition to News Group Newspapers (NGN) after U.Ok. tabloid The Sun dubbed him a “wife beater.”

When Heard was granted a restraining order in opposition to Depp in 2016 after claiming he had struck her face with a cellphone, she was subjected to on-line backlash from followers of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

This was, nevertheless, countered by outpouring help from Twitter customers who identified a systemic disbelief of ladies who come ahead with tales of abuse.

A Newsweek overview of tweets utilizing the phrases “Amber Heard,” “Johnny Depp,” or each posted in 2016 and “liked” at the very least 100 occasions discovered roughly 36 tweets both supporting Heard or criticizing Depp. Only two expressed some partiality in direction of Depp’s aspect.

That steadiness has now flipped. Of over 500 tweets with greater than 100 “likes” posted since Tuesday and explicitly taking sides within the trial, at the very least 502 posts vocally backed Depp. About seven tweets advocated for Heard.

Depp v Heard

“I can’t believe people need video evidence of Johnny Depp being abusive for them to believe Amber Heard,” mentioned one tweet posted in 2016. “LISTEN TO WOMEN.”

“Johnny Depp will be forgiven by the media immediately, but Amber Heard will be called a liar and a gold-digger for a very long time,” one other consumer wrote.

After Depp sued management company TMG for mismanaging his funds in 2017, court docket paperwork throughout the proceedings alleged the actor’s employees and safety have been conscious of incidents of home violence in direction of Heard.

Twitter customers subsequently torched Depp over these revelations, amongst them Donald Trump Jr., who gloated on the experiences after Depp joked about assassinating then-president Donald Trump.

In 2018—the 12 months Heard penned her Washington Post op-ed and Depp sued NGN—Twitter customers mentioned a perceived lack of accountability for Depp, drawing on his British GQ journal cowl shoot, recurring position within the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, and look at Comic Con (the place Heard was additionally current.)

That 12 months, Disney confirmed it had dropped Depp from his position of Captain Jack Sparrow within the Pirates of the Caribbean sequence. After the actor misplaced his libel case in 2020, Warner Bros. requested him to step down from portraying Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts.

Though from 2019 onwards, Twitter shifted its tone.

In his defamation lawsuit in opposition to Heard initiated in 2019, Depp referred to as Heard’s accusations “an elaborate hoax,” including that they had been “refuted” by two cops, a number of third-party witnesses, and 87 surveillance digicam tapes.

According to court docket paperwork, Depp additionally submitted a photograph of his severed finger, an harm he mentioned was sustained after Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

In 2020, footage of two dramatically differing depositions from Heard and Depp—recorded in 2016 and 2018, respectfully—surfaced on-line. Both events individually leveled allegations of violent habits in opposition to one another.

In the identical 12 months, the Daily Mail shared audio recordings of arguments between Depp and Heard, by which Heard admits to “hitting” Depp and mentioned nobody will consider him if he refers to himself as a sufferer of home violence.

“Tell the world, Johnny,” she could be heard saying. “Tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence.”

Internet customers quickly rallied behind Depp, leading to quite a few viral tweets supporting the Edward Scissorhands actor.

Many tweets referred to as for Heard to be fired from Aquaman productions and dropped as a L’Oréal spokesperson. Hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser have been broadly used.

Twitter customers additionally expressed concern that Heard’s allegations will discredit survivors of home violence, in addition to the #MeToo motion. Depp and Heard’s ordeal moreover sparked a dialog concerning the stigma surrounding male survivors of abuse.

“Given the recent revelations about the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard situation I just want to apologise for ever shit talking Depp as a domestic abuser, seeing as how it looks like he was actually the victim of domestic abuse,” one particular person tweeted. “Heard did a lot of damage lying about that.”

“When Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of Domestic Violence, all she had to do is, write an OpEd for world to believe,” wrote one other. “But Depp had to produce 87 surveillance videos, photographs, 17 depositions & witnesses to prove that it is actually he who was victim and not her!”

A Twitter consumer who identifies as a Johnny Depp fan and a feminist posted: “Amber is completely taking advantage of a movement. today’s society isn’t used to men being assaulted, but it should start. that is the reason men never tell their stories.”

Near Consensus for Depp

With the beginning of Depp’s defamation case in opposition to Heard, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDeppVirginia2022 emerged on Twitter. There was a near-consensus amongst Twitter customers to aspect with Depp in opposition to Heard.

“Cancel culture really is the weirdest thing,” one particular person mentioned in a submit retweeted 2,760 occasions. “Will Smith is cancelled for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars however Amber Heard is not being cancelled for abusing Johnny Depp??? What a world.”

“there we go, Amber Heard’s team playing the ‘Amber is so teeny tiny so [small] she could never hurt Johnny Depp if she wanted to” card,” another wrote.

“MEN CAN BE ABUSED BY WOMEN TOO. STOP INVALIDATING MALE DOMESTIC ABUSE VICTIMS.”

As the high-stakes defamation case continues, there has been much anticipation as to who will take the stand next, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in addition to actors James Franco, Paul Bettany and Ellen Barkin named as prominent witnesses.