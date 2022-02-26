How Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky went from star satirical TV actor to the Kremlin’s ‘target number one’
“Today I will start with long-awaited words, which I wish to announce with pride,” he mentioned.
“Finally,” he continued. “Ukraine is United … This is our victory.”
“Now is an important moment,” Zelensky mentioned. “The fate of our country is being decided.”
‘This gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis’
Putin framed the “military operation” as a mandatory motion after the United States and its allies crossed Russia’s “red lines” by increasing NATO eastward.
Zelensky on Friday once more referred to as for Putin to carry direct talks.
“There is fighting all over Ukraine now. Let’s sit down at the negotiation table to stop the people’s deaths,” he mentioned in Russian.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned on Friday that Russia was prepared to participate in talks in Minsk, in line with reporting by Russian state information company RIA-Novosti. An adviser to Zelensky informed CNN that Kyiv is contemplating the proposal.
Ukraine’s democratically elected authorities stays intact, however Putin has made it clear this week that he doesn’t see Ukraine as a reputable sovereign state. On Friday he referred to as on Ukrainians to overthrow Zelensky themselves.
“Take power into your own hands,” Putin mentioned. “It looks like it will be easier for us to come to an agreement (with you) than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis that has settled in Kyiv and taken hostage the entire Ukrainian people.”
Covid-19 then tore by way of the nation. Zelensky’s marketing campaign guarantees, similar to ending the struggle in japanese Ukraine and stamping out corruption, stay unfilled.
But the hazard Zelensky faces is not simply political.
US officers warned lawmakers that Russian forces who entered Ukraine by way of Belarus had been about 20 miles away from Kyiv, sources informed CNN.
“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state,” he mentioned.
CNN’s Anna Chernova, Kara Fox, Helen Regan and Nathan Hodge contributed to this report.