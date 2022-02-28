How ‘undateable’ Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath found love after wife’s tragic death

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has opened up on how he rediscovered love after the tragic loss of life of his first spouse Jane.

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath has opened up on how he rediscovered love after the tragic loss of life of his first spouse Jane, whose legacy continues to be felt throughout the cricket neighborhood.

Jane, who was recognized with breast most cancers in 1997, based the McGrath Foundation in 2005 with Glenn and shut mates Tracy Bevan to assist elevate funds for breast care nurses in rural and regional Australia.

She succumbed to the sickness in 2008 aged 42, forsaking two youngsters — son James and daughter Holly.

Every summer time on day three of the New Year’s Test, the Sydney Cricket Ground turns pink in celebration of Jane’s life and the McGrath Foundation.

And it wasn’t lengthy after the inaugural Jane McGrath Pink Day in 2009 that Glenn met his second spouse Sara Leonardi in Cape Town, South Africa.

“When I met Glenn, he very quickly told me that he was a widower and that he had two kids,” Sara instructed ABC’s Australian Story.

“I remember asking him, ‘What do you do?’ And he’s like, ‘I play cricket.’ And I was like, ‘No, I mean how do you pay your mortgage?’ And he said, ‘No, I play cricket’.

“When you make the decision to be with someone, you take the whole package. I had no illusions that things were going to be peachy peachy, but I knew that Glenn and I loved each other and we were going to make it work.”

Within a yr of assembly, Sara up-ended her life and moved to Australia to dwell with Glenn and his younger household.

“I just enjoyed being with her,” Glenn defined. “She’s fun, she’s exciting. She’s got all these ideas and never wants to sit still.

“She was thrown in the deep end. For her to come out here and come into a family where they lost their mother previously, there was a foundation because of Jane and her experience, took a lot of courage and character.”

Despite the challenges of shifting in with a household that had not too long ago misplaced its mom, Sara shortly adjusted to the stepmother function.

“I can’t even imagine what it would be like to come into a relationship knowing that you’re taking on not just the man but also two kids as well,” Holly mentioned.

“From the first day I met her, she was always so kind and caring. She kind of knew what we needed at the time. You can tell that she’s Italian, like she runs a tight ship and that was good. We needed that.”

Because of Glenn’s recognition among the many Australian neighborhood, his love life inevitably caught the eye of media retailers following Jane’s loss of life.

Despite holding a low profile early within the relationship, a photographer snapped Glenn and Sara sitting collectively at a Double Bay cafe in early 2010.

The couple had been unsure how the general public would understand their relationship, however media protection was overwhelmingly optimistic.

“It was on the front page of the newspaper and I was like, thank God I got my hair done,” Sara mentioned.

Glenn continued: “We found out the guy sold it for $95,000. If I knew that I’d have taken the photo myself.

“We had six to seven cars following us everywhere we went. Poor old Sara was taking James to play cricket, she didn’t even know where she was going and there’s cars and motorbikes following. It was just ridiculous.”

Sara fell pregnant with Glenn’s third baby Madison by way of IVF, however she turn out to be more and more unwell after growing pre-eclampsia.

Her situation deteriorated significantly eight weeks out from the due date, with docs recommending an emergency caesarean.

“She could hardly breathe,” Glenn mentioned.

“Her lungs were filling with fluid and the doctor came to us and he said, ‘We need to deliver your baby now because your wife will not be alive in six hours’. And I thought, ‘S**t, you know, here we go again’.”

Sara recalled: “I said to him, ‘If I’m gone, you’re absolutely undateable. Like, who’s going to date you if I’m gone?’”

Madison weighed simply 1.8kg at start, however was in any other case a wholesome child woman.

James and Holly have turn out to be more and more concerned with the McGrath Foundation as they’ve grown up, which Sara inspired.

“Did I understand Jane’s legacy? Certainly not from afar, but after being here and seeing the impact that she’d had on people with sharing her story, I understand why Australia had so much respect and love for her,” Sara defined.

“Nobody lived it like Jane and Glenn did. It’s their life. It’s the legacy of Jane, it will be the legacy of Glenn and it will be the legacy of James, of Holly and of Madison as well. So it is a privilege to be involved with the foundation.”