How Vanessa Bryant won a stunning $31 million victory involving gruesome Kobe crash photos

In February 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had shared graphic photographs of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The revelation triggered a serious scandal on the Sheriff’s Department that culminated Wednesday, when a jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa Bryant, widow of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and one other man $31 million in damages.

The trial marked the fruits of an intensely private, two-year authorized combat for Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, who misplaced his daughter and spouse within the crash. Bryant usually expressed outrage over the conduct of deputies.

On the witness stand last week, Bryant mentioned she had been watching TV with household at dwelling when she discovered that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies had shared grotesque photographs of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, marks the one-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant and 7 others. (Constance Brantley / For The Times)

“I bolted out of the house,” Vanessa Bryant testified Friday in federal court docket in Los Angeles. Once she discovered a spot the place her different three daughters couldn’t hear her, she mentioned, “I broke down and cried, and I wanted to run down the block and just scream.”

Bryant mentioned she felt betrayed by deputies she had trusted to guard her household.

“I expected them to have more compassion — respect,” Bryant testified. “My husband and my daughter deserve dignity.”

During the trial, her legal professionals documented how the photographs had unfold from the telephones of deputies and firefighters on the crash scene on a steep hillside in Calabasas: They had been flashed from a sheriff’s deputy’s phone display to a bartender in Norwalk. They had been proven to firefighters and their spouses throughout an awards gala at a resort in Universal City in what amounted, one witness mentioned, to a “party trick.” They had been handed from one deputy to a different because the pair performed video video games.

After the decision, Vanessa Bryant posted a photo on Instagram of her, Kobe and Gigi with the caption: “All for you! I love you. JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi.”

Here is a abstract of The Times reporting on the crash photograph scandal: