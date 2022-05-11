How war in Ukraine is reviving France-Spain MidCat gas pipeline project

What is MidCat?

Initially launched in 2003, the 190-kilometre (120-mile) Midi-Catalonia (MidCat) pipeline would pump gasoline throughout the Pyrenees from Hostalric simply north of Barcelona to Barbaira in southern France.

Its goal was to move gasoline from Algeria via Spain to the remainder of the European Union. There are presently solely two small gasoline pipelines linking Spain and France.

But following a number of years of labor, the venture was deserted in 2019 after vitality regulators from each international locations rejected it amid questions over its environmental affect and profitability.

Why restart it?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the EU has vowed to finish its dependence on gasoline from Russia, which presently provides practically 40 % of the bloc’s gasoline wants.

A 750-kilometre deepwater pipeline referred to as Medgaz already hyperlinks gas-rich Algeria with southern Spain.

A second underwater pipeline, referred to as GME hyperlinks Spain to Algeria by way of Morocco however Algiers in November shut provide via it because of a diplomatic battle with Rabat.

Spain additionally has six terminals for regasifying and storing liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) transported by sea, the most important community in Europe.

Gas which arrives in Spain by sea and pipeline from Algeria may then be despatched on to the remainder of Europe although MidCat.

The MidCat pipeline is “crucial” to scale back the EU’s reliance on fossil fuels and “end the Kremlin’s blackmail”, EU fee chief Ursula von der Leyen stated Friday in Barcelona in a reference to Russia’s threats to halt its gasoline provides to the bloc.

What are the obstacles?

The MidCat pipeline faces a number of hurdles, beginning with its enormous price ticket estimated in 2018 at €440 million ($460 million). It would additionally take three to 4 years to finish.

“MidCat cannot be approached as a short-term solution,” France’s ambassador to Spain, Jean-Michel Casa, stated throughout an interview with Barcelona-based every day newspaper La Vanguadia in March.

In addition, there’s a lack of connections between France and Germany, the nation which is most involved in discovering options to Russian gasoline.

It can be “much simpler to bring gas directly by boat to Germany,” stated Thierry Bros, an vitality professional on the Science Po college in Paris.

“This would of course require building gas terminals in Germany” however their price wouldn’t be larger than constructing MidCat, he instructed AFP.

How a lot help does MidCat have?

Despite the talk over its usefulness, MidCat enjoys important help, particularly in Spain the place the authorities are pushing for Brussels to declare the venture to be of “community interest”.

France has to date been extra reserved however in response to Madrid this place is altering.

There is a brand new “perception of the risks and opportunities” that MidCat brings, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera stated, including Paris “has understood” that Midcat “must” be constructed.

There are additionally questions over the financing for the venture.

Madrid argues Brussels ought to foot the invoice, not Spanish taxpayers, as a result of the venture would profit the complete EU.

But the European fee has not but dedicated to funding it.

Spain additionally desires the pipeline to be suitable with the transport of inexperienced hydrogen, within the hopes it will increase its enchantment to Brussels which has made financing renewable vitality initiatives a precedence.