How will Colombia emerge from the current crisis? An Interview with Pre-Presidential Candidate Camilo Romero – Latin America Reports

This article initially appeared on The Bogotá Post, a publication that’s a part of the Espacio Media Incubator together with Latin America Reports.

After a number of whole lockdowns, a crushing recession, and nationwide protests, Colombia’s subsequent journey to the poll field is developing subsequent yr. Current president Iván Duque has a disapproval rating of 77%, and by legislation, he can’t be re-elected in 2022. Álvaro Uribe, former president and the person behind Duque’s electoral success in 2018, is already contemplating right-wing candidates together with his eldest son, Tomás. But what alternate options do the opposite hopefuls supply for the way forward for Colombian politics?

One potential candidate for the center-left is Camilo Romero. He is operating as a pre-candidate for the Alianza Verde occasion and has a superb likelihood of coming into the nationwide presidential race subsequent yr attributable to his political success as former governor of Nariño, a division in southwest Colombia. During his time period, Romero gained recognition by opposing the fumigation of coca crops utilizing glyphosate and introducing an anti-corruption initiative.

Romero’s connection to politics started at a younger age, when he’d accompany his father to hunt votes for native workplace. According to the nationwide daily El Tiempo, he later organized pupil actions and, whereas finding out for a journalism diploma in Cali, based a newspaper the place college students may voice their issues.

In his present place as a member of Alianza Verde, Romero goals to develop direct democracy in Colombian politics, increase complete tax reforms, and fight local weather change with extra decisive motion.

The Bogotá Post caught up with Romero for an interview in October to debate his view on the protests in Colombia, what fiscal reforms the nation wants, and what he proposes for the nation’s future improvement.

The Bogotá Post: You have been within the political panorama for fairly a while. In 2015, you grew to become governor of Nariño, and now you might be aspiring to turn out to be the presidential candidate for the occasion Alianza Verde. What political achievement are you most pleased with?

Camilo Romero: I consider that greater than an achievement, I used to be in a position to introduce the dialogue and train of political innovation. I’d name it vanguard to convey new political ideas and actions to a rustic like Colombia.

TBP: When you discuss political innovation, what values are you proposing for Colombian society?

CR: We live in numerous instances now. Each one in all us can entry an immense world and talk with out borders, instantly from our smartphone. This new, related world provides a contemporary understanding of citizenship. We’re not ready to look at the information at seven o’clock at evening. We are completely concerned, which offers us with an thought about how a authorities ought to work for us as an alternative of in opposition to us. New citizenship requires a brand new authorities.

When I used to be governor of Nariño, we launched a social innovation laboratory. We organized a free course with the University of Nariño. Professors didn’t cost for instructing completely different topics, and the scholars didn’t pay a cent. We achieved free training for 15,000 folks.

This is an instance of an open authorities, the place we collectively selected pressing tasks to conduct within the area. We want such a authorities, one in dialogue. With new communication instruments, we will obtain larger legitimacy by observing the folks’s discussions and contemplating them in choices. The new political motion I suggest for Colombia is collaborative and participative.

Camilo Romero. Image Courtesy of Twitter.

TBP: Colombia has gone by means of a sequence of devastating occasions just lately: nationwide lockdowns, financial recession, and rising poverty ranges. What political, fiscal, and financial reforms does Colombia have to exit the continuing crises?

CR: Indeed, Colombia resides by means of a social and financial disaster. Before the pandemic, the OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, reported that if Colombia continues as it’s, it will want 11 generations to get out of poverty, which is 330 years. Imagine how unhealthy the state of affairs is now.

Colombia wants a change in its political path, a change in its logic of energy. This state and this authorities have to cease merely looking for the advantage of a number of to the detriment of the overwhelming majority of Colombians. This would require a brand new fiscal second; as they are saying colloquially, it requires shuffling the playing cards. We want ensures of financial development for businessmen and ladies, for commerce unions, for entrepreneurs in Colombia, as a lot as for each different citizen.

Today, Colombia is among the most unequal international locations on the planet and probably the most unequal in South America. This is what we’ve got created, that is what we’ve got constructed, and this isn’t tolerable for a democratic society.

TBP: What actionable reforms do you plan?

CR: We want to attain new tax reform, or higher, an actual one as a result of there has at all times been a brand new one, however no tax reform has introduced a brand new manner of taxes up to now.

We need a society that abandons the exploitative extraction of pure sources, equivalent to petroleum. Of course, this gained’t occur in in the future, and pure sources are essential to stimulate development. But we all know that the following authorities needs to be a authorities of change, with the aim of stopping the exploitation of our surroundings, our pure habitat. While this authorities of change is being fashioned, we should speak in regards to the earnings of the oil sector on this nation. We should speak in regards to the earnings of the monetary sector in Colombia.

How is it attainable that in a yr of pandemic, with folks dying of starvation, the earnings of the monetary sector in Colombia had been round 11 trillion pesos (US$2.9 billion)?** Where is the social and human accountability of those sectors?

Twenty-two years in the past, the monetary sector in Colombia went bankrupt. It failed. The monetary system had no technique to maintain itself, and you recognize it they did? It turned to a tax for Colombians to avoid wasting the monetary sector, known as 2 per 1000, which later grew to become 4 per 1000, for all monetary transactions.

So, the persons are able to socializing the losses, however they privatize the earnings.

It is ok for them to earn, however at that stage? We dwell in a capitalist system, however it requires some market guidelines. While households stopped consuming 3 times a day, there are these exuberant earnings within the monetary trade. They don’t take into consideration the nation and don’t take into consideration the Colombian folks.

** Editor’s Note: According to Camilo Romero, the monetary sector reached 11 trillion COP revenue through the first yr of the pandemic. According to official statistics of La Republica, the sector made 25 trillion COP between January and September 2020.

TBP: A couple of months in the past, Colombia took to the streets in protest. The revolutionary spirit has calmed down, however folks nonetheless need political change. Do you understand these demonstrations as an eminently progressive demand or slightly as exhaustion on the present state of affairs?

CR: “Paro nacional” (English: nationwide strike), to me is a really unfair identify for what Colombia goes by means of. It could be very archaic and really a lot of the previous. These should not nationwide strikes. These are nationwide emotions expressed in entrance of an abysmal authorities.

The nation is drained, fed up, and in search of a change. But then, the peaceable protest of younger folks rejecting violence was attacked in a forceful method. When the strike gave the look of turning violent, the Colombian folks left the streets.

What is the message being despatched? We are prepared for a change, democratic and peaceable, and we wholeheartedly reject violence. I’m satisfied that the nation determined to vary, to say goodbye to a logic of energy represented by Uribe and present President Duque.

Camilo Romero. Image courtesy of Twitter.

TBP: The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office admits that 129 folks have disappeared, though different investigations put the determine at 470 for the reason that protests started within the nation. In whole, we had greater than 50 lifeless and a pair of,000 wounded. What is the function of President Iván Duque within the actions of the police forces?

CR: It is grotesque and shameful what has been finished by the nationwide authorities of Iván Duque, it may possibly solely be certified as legal. The Colombian folks sought change in a peaceable, decided, and democratic manner.

Their response was violence, and it got here from those that ought to be the guarantors of the rights of the folks. This public drive has to win again the respect of the Colombian society, however as an alternative, it has failed the Colombian society. We have seen with our personal eyes the repression that was exerted, as a result of cell telephones enable an individual to be the very best journalist.

TBP: On September 14, 2021, Colombian President Iván Duque sanctioned the brand new tax reform, referred to as the Social Investment Law, which was permitted the earlier week by the Congress of the Republic. Is the brand new reform higher?

CR: Former president Álvaro Uribe was able to labor reforms, which harmed Sundays, the vacations, the working folks in Colombia, and elevated extra time on this nation.

This is the fact of present politics: Let’s give extra advantages to those that have every thing in order that they, of their immense generosity, can provide again to the remainder of society and generate extra work. That didn’t work. But nonetheless, it’s the logic they’re making use of on this tax reform.

An pressing reform could be to get rid of the one made a number of years in the past, which gave gigantic advantages to businessmen. In this nation, an peculiar citizen pays extra taxes than a businessman or the richest particular person.

The subsequent reform needs to be a social settlement, a citizen settlement, below the logic of individuals. Fortunately, many Colombian businessmen are prepared to contribute.

TBP: So far, in line with human rights organizations, the largest failure of the implementation of the FARC settlement has been the violence in opposition to demobilized ex-combatants, contemplating that 286 of them have been killed for the reason that signing of the pact. The nation additionally continues to see frequent assaults in opposition to civilians and assassinations of native leaders. In a perfect world, would we’ve got the settlement with the FARC as it’s?

CR: I actually consider that Colombia should advance on a path of whole peace, of full peace, and obtain this whole peace.

We want to know that peace shouldn’t be a flag of a political occasion, that peace is a standard function of a democratic society, and that peace is to not profit an armed sector of society.

TBP: So, once more, would you retain the settlement as it’s?

CR: Some say full peace couldn’t be achieved as a result of the FARC would take energy in Colombia, one thing absurd.

Do you recognize what occurred to the FARC? They went out to search for votes, they usually acquired the help of fifty,000 folks in Colombia, in a society of fifty million folks. There is an immense distance between the concern they generated and the fact.

If one thing needs to be finished for peace in Colombia, it’s to cease mendacity. We have to say issues as they’re. What hazard is it going to characterize for democracy that the armed group that entered a democracy will get 50,000 votes?

All we’ve got to do is to open democratic areas, and perform an pressing and crucial academic train; adjust to that peace settlement, and absolutely adjust to it.

Camilo Romero. Image Courtesy of Twitter.

TBP: The worldwide local weather change agenda shouldn’t be very current in Colombia, regardless that Colombia is among the highest-risk international locations, affected by droughts, excessive climate, and air pollution. What’s your tackle local weather change insurance policies?

CR: I’ve heard a number of various presidential pre-candidates saying that this isn’t an issue right here, that it is a drawback of industrialized international locations; however no, the logic is completely different. You can inform me that Colombia doesn’t contribute an excessive amount of to world greenhouse gases, in line with statistics. But it’s not about evaluating your self with others. We have a accountability for the atmosphere, regardless of the place we’re and what number we contribute. Nature is a topic of rights, and we’ve got to guard nature legally and institutionally.

We have to follow by instance and provides classes to the world. In Nariño, we created the Secretariat of Environment and Sustainable Development. We achieved an integral territorial local weather change administration plan. This doesn’t exist in another division. We made public insurance policies in favor of the atmosphere, recognizing the rights of nature.

TBP: The Colombian peso recorded a devaluation of about 11% in 2021. What are the explanations for this inflation, and what are the suitable financial and political responses?

CR: I insist it’s a consequence of the prevalent logic of energy: Inequality. We are an unviable nation with hundreds of thousands of individuals dwelling in poverty: 42% of Colombians dwell in poverty, 15% dwell in excessive poverty.

We needed to develop up with the pandemic. We are dealing with a a lot tougher actuality now. I’ve a transparent concept that this won’t change until we modify the logic of energy.

Therefore, it’s pressing and crucial to think about a change of logic, a change of presidency, and a change of energy.