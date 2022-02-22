How World Leaders Are Reacting To Vladimir Putin’s Move In Ukraine

Russia- Ukraine Crisis: UN denounced order to deploy Russian troops into japanese Ukraine.

Paris:

Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday’s determination by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the 2 self-proclaimed republics in japanese Ukraine, condemning Moscow and calling for sanctions.

Here is a abstract of the responses up to now:

Move ‘will not go unanswered’: Biden, Macron, Scholz

The leaders of France, Germany and the United States condemned Putin’s transfer as a “clear breach” of the Minsk peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that “this step will not go unanswered”, the German chancellery mentioned in an announcement printed following their dialog.

United States pronounces sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that Putin’s determination required “a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners”.

The United States introduced monetary sanctions in opposition to the insurgent territories freshly acknowledged by Russia in japanese Ukraine and warned that extra had been prepared if needed.

United Nations condemns ‘violation’

UN chief Antonio Guterres mentioned Russia’s determination amounted to “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

France requires emergency UN assembly

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was nonetheless urgent for a diplomatic settlement earlier Monday, referred to as for focused European Union sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

“He is demanding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as well as the adoption of targeted European sanctions,” mentioned an announcement from his workplace.

UK prepares ‘strong’ sanctions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced Putin’s determination as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine”.

A “very robust package of sanctions” could be triggered “with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion”, he added.

Germany says Moscow ‘breaking all its guarantees’

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mentioned that Moscow was breaking the Minsk peace agreements that it signed in 2014.

“With its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community,” she mentioned.

NATO says Russia seeks ‘pretext to invade Ukraine’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg mentioned Putin’s determination “further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.

“Moscow continues to gas the battle in japanese Ukraine by offering monetary and army assist to the separatists. It can also be attempting to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine as soon as once more,” he added.

EU vows unified response

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the European Union’s two most senior figures, posted identical statements on Twitter.

Condemning Putin’s move as “a blatant violation of worldwide legislation”, they added: “The EU and its companions will react with unity, firmness and with willpower in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Serbia fears crisis could spread

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said there are fears that the Ukraine crisis “might unfold in different components of Europe and the world, particularly on the Western Balkans”.

Romania travel warning

Romania’s foreign ministry tells all its nationals in Ukraine to “go away the nation instantly!”

Japan warns of ‘strong response’

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said that Russia’s actions violated “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and can’t be tolerated.”

“If an invasion happens, we are going to coordinate a powerful response, together with sanctions, coordinating with the G7 and the worldwide group whereas carefully monitoring the scenario,” he said.

India calls for ‘restraint’

India’s ambassador to the United Nations urged all sides to show “restraint” in the face of rising tensions.

“The quick precedence is de-escalation of tensions, making an allowance for the reliable safety pursuits of all international locations and aimed in direction of securing long-term peace and stability within the area and past,” T.S. Tirumurti said.

China blames ‘complex factors’

Beijing — one of Russia’s closest allies — did not take sides, instead calling for all parties to “keep away from any motion that will gas tensions”.

“The present scenario in Ukraine is a results of many complicated components,” China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun told the UN security council.

Australia slams Putin’s ‘nonsense’

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison slammed as “nonsense” Putin’s claims that the troops being sent into eastern Ukraine were peacekeepers.

“We can not have threats of violence getting used to hunt to benefit nation’s positions over others,” he said.

“That will not be a peaceable world order that might be attaining that. And so it is essential that like-minded international locations who denounce this type of behaviour do stick collectively.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)