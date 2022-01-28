How worried should we be about the new BA.2 Omicron subtype? Here’s what we know

California has recognized a variety of circumstances of BA.2, a sublineage of the Omicron variant that’s gaining extra consideration.

Four circumstances of BA.2 have been recognized in Los Angeles County and two in Santa Clara County, Northern California’s most populous county.

Is BA.2 seen as a possible trigger for concern?

The World Health Organization has said the looks of the subtype BA.2 is rising in lots of nations. Denmark, for instance, has seen substantial development of BA.2.

It’s totally different from BA.1, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of Omicron circumstances so far, in keeping with the WHO.

“Investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, including immune escape properties and virulence, should be prioritized independently (and comparatively) to BA.1,” the WHO mentioned.

What are L.A. County well being officers saying about BA.2?

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer mentioned Thursday that epidemiologists have observed the BA.2 sublineage of Omicron is spreading barely sooner in some nations than different descendants of Omicron.

“We don’t yet know how BA.2 might be different from other Omicron lineages. And scientists will be working rapidly in the coming weeks to learn more about immune evasion, severity and transmissibility,” Ferrer mentioned.

Is BA.2 inflicting a brand new surge in some locations?

“In places that have already passed their peak of Omicron cases, it does appear that BA.2 is causing a new surge,” Ferrer mentioned.

Will present vaccines be much less efficient towards BA.2 than the primary Omicron subtype?

It truly doesn’t seem that BA.2 acts dramatically in a different way from different Omicron sublineages, no less than amongst locations on the peak of their Omicron surge which have important BA.2 prevalence, Ferrer mentioned.

“And compared with other Omicron lineages, BA.2 does not really have many unique mutations that would be impacting the part of the virus that’s targeted by our immune system,” Ferrer mentioned.

Can somebody who has been contaminated with the primary Omicron subtype be reinfected with BA.2?

That’s an unanswered query. Ferrer mentioned she hopes surviving an an infection of the primary Omicron subtype will hold an individual proof against being reinfected with BA.2, however the reply just isn’t out there but.

Will BA.2 lead to one other soar in coronavirus circumstances in L.A. County?

Because BA.2 can unfold extensively, that’s the massive concern.

“We’re not at a low enough place, with low enough transmission, for us not to continue to be sensible about precautions,” Ferrer mentioned. “And my hope is that people do continue to be sensible as we get more information about BA.2.”

According to a Times evaluation of state knowledge launched Thursday, reflecting numbers reported via Wednesday, L.A. County is averaging about 29,000 new coronavirus circumstances a day over the previous week, down 34% from the Omicron peak of 44,000 circumstances a day a few weeks in the past however nonetheless almost twice as excessive as final winter’s peak of 16,000 circumstances a day.