How you can help Ukrainian media 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced additional measures on Sunday, including additional strain on Russia on prime of earlier financial sanctions in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Her full statement didn’t go into a lot element on precisely how the brand new guidelines will apply.

It’s probably that there will likely be additional clarifications within the days to come back, however right here’s what we all know up to now;

Visa guidelines

EU member states will focus on on Monday utilizing a little-known rule known as the Temporary Protection Directive to permit Ukrainians to remain inside the Bloc for as much as a yr and not using a visa.

Since 2017, Ukrainians have benefited from the 90-day rule, which implies they will spend 90 days out of each 180 within the EU or Schengen zone with no need a visa.

“We need to be prepared for day 91,” EU dwelling affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson mentioned on Sunday.

This change wouldn’t have an effect on entry to the Bloc – the 90-day rule signifies that Ukrainians can already enter with out having to point out a visa – however as soon as right here they might not be required to make an software for asylum.

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned: “We welcome with open arms these Ukrainians who must flee from Putin’s bombs and I’m happy with the nice and cozy welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska mentioned on Sunday that his administration is totally dedicated to welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Spain.

For years kids from Chernobyl have spent summers and Christmases with households in Spain due to NGO schemes that additionally exist for minors from Western Sahara. Many of those similar Spanish households at the moment are calling for a secure journey hall to carry the kids to Spain to allow them to home them completely or till the battle ends.

Flight ban

Russian-owned, Russian-controlled or Russian-registered planes at the moment are barred from all EU airspace, together with the airspace over Spain. They will be unable to take off or land wherever within the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This consists of industrial airways and personal jets.

All flight connections between Spain and the Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has additionally closed its airspace.

There is, nonetheless, no journey ban on Russia, so folks can nonetheless journey between Spain and Russia on both a non-Russian airline or by street, rail or sea.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday mentioned it advisable that travellers delay non-essential journey to Russia and requested Spanish residents in Russia to remain knowledgeable concerning the battle in Ukraine.

Spain’s Covid-related journey guidelines are nonetheless in place that means that as non-EU nationals vacationers from Russia have to be totally vaccinated in an effort to journey to Spain, though Spain doesn’t recognise the Sputnik vaccine.

SWIFT/Russian central financial institution sanctions

If you’ve gotten any monetary dealings with organisations or people in Russia, these might develop into troublesome within the coming days.

The EU has agreed to disconnect Russia from the Swift community, which is a communications community used for making worldwide cash transfers, and von der Leyen additionally introduced sanctions on Russia’s central financial institution

Shipping ban

If you’ve gotten lately ordered something from Russia you could discover there are supply points even when your cost goes via with out issues.

Economic sanctions imply that sure cargo from Russia could be seized or blocked from coming into the EU.

Spain has additionally proposed that European ports be utterly closed to Russian ships in addition to for corporations with capital within the jap superpower.

Russia Today ban

The EU has additionally banned Russian state media retailers together with Russia Today (RT), Sputnik and their subsidiaries. Exactly how this can work just isn’t but clear, with Von der Leyen asserting that the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”.

Both RT and Sputnik have Spanish-language variations.

Asset seizures

The Spanish authorities hasn’t printed stats on the Russian oligarchs that stay or have property in Spain, nor have they introduced any sanctions aimed toward them because the United Kingdom and the United States have completed.

However, the EU has proposed sanctions on Russia’s wealthiest tycoons so it might be solely a matter of days earlier than ‘oligarcas’ in Spain really feel the pinch.

Among essentially the most notable property that Russian millionaires personal in Spain are mega-yachts docked in Barcelona, Marbella and different upmarket coastal areas, as nicely 1000’s of mansions in unique areas.

Russian and Chinese nationals make up the majority of international luxurious patrons in Spain, because the acquisition of a house price €500,000+ provides them entry to EU residency via the so-called golden visa scheme.

Price rises

Previously introduced financial sanctions on Russia are more likely to result in worth rises all through Europe, notably for oil, fuel and petrol.

A gathering of EU vitality ministers on Monday goes to have a look at methods of controlling worth rises.

Thanks to the truth that Spain will get most of its pure fuel from Algeria, the nation is much less reliant than different EU international locations on Russian fuel, however it does import a considerable amount of maize and different grain from Ukraine.

In February 2022, an already excessive inflation price reached 7.4 % in Spain, the best stage in 33 years. This, mixed with the disaster unfolding in Ukraine, will impression the value of meals, non-alcoholic drinks and gasoline particularly, economists say.

Eurovision

And if you happen to’re a Eurovision fan, don’t count on to see a Russian entry on the contest in May, the European Broadcasting Commission has introduced that Russia is barred from the 2022 occasion.