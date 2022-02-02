How you can now pay traffic fines in Spain from your phone

The newest replace to the miDGT (My DGT) app for drivers in Spain improves on a number of capabilities, in addition to including new ones.

The most notable of those is that it now permits drivers to pay fines through their cellphones.

Drivers now not should go to the financial institution or DGT (Directorate General of Traffic) places of work to pay fines for rushing or different visitors offences and may merely pay it on-line through the app by inputting their financial institution particulars.

Rather than ready to make an appointment or standing within the queue on the financial institution, it could possibly even be finished out of your couch at dwelling.

In addition, the app additionally allows you to obtain a receipt for the fee if you happen to ever want proof.

And there a extra upgrades to an app which already permits drivers to hold with them a digital model of their driving licences on their telephones.

READ ALSO – Driving in Spain: the new rules and fines in 2022

The mi DGT app now means that you can pay visitors fines out of your cell or pill in addition to with the ability to entry different helpful info similar to your driver’s licence, your automobile’s quantity plate and different necessary info. Image: DGT

Car sharing updates

Car sharing is turning into extra frequent for younger individuals who might not have the ability to afford their very own vehicles or who solely want them throughout sure occasions, similar to weekends.

The new miDGT replace additionally addresses this by introducing a number of new capabilities. One of those is enabling you to search out out who acquired the nice if you happen to share a automotive with others or yours was borrowed by associates or relations.

The app additionally means that you can point out the standard driver of a automobile by placing their ID and date of delivery, so the fines will attain them. The replace additionally implies that automobile documentation might be shared with different drivers, if one particular person has the bodily papers at dwelling.

READ ALSO – How to cut travel costs by carpooling in Spain: Eight trustworthy options

Requesting appointments and checking outcomes

Another new addition to the app, implies that it’s now doable to request an appointment on the DGT places of work through the app. Learner drivers may also seek the advice of the outcomes of their exams.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to get your driving licence in Spain?

In addition to confirming that your registration or driving license is legitimate, the authenticity of official paperwork can be verified utilizing a CSV (Secure Verification Code). This code, issued by the DGT, might be scanned into the app, so as to show the paperwork in your smartphone display screen.

It additionally provides you the choice to obtain the paperwork onto your telephone if you happen to ever want to point out them with out having the bodily paperwork with you.

App not in English

Unfortunately, the mi DGT app is presently solely out there in Spain’s 5 official languages however not in English.

To assist our readers who’re nonetheless studying Spanish navigate the homepage of the mi DGT app, listed here are the translations to the primary classes:

Mis vehículos: My autos

Mis multas: My fines

Mis trámites: My processes

Nota examen: Exam end result

Verificaciones: verifications

Cita previa: prior appointment

READ ALSO: Beat the queues – 23 official driving matters you can do online in Spain