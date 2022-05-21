How your vote changed the face of Melbourne

Goldstein Normal textual content dimension Larger textual content dimension Very massive textual content dimension Independent teal candidate Zoe Daniel has made historical past, convincingly winning the once-safe Liberal seat of Goldstein and ousting the incumbent, Tim Wilson. In entrance of a jubilant crowd of tons of on the Brighton Bowling Club in Melbourne’s internal south, Daniel claimed victory and promised to be an “honest broker from the cross benches” of parliament. Carina Garland, Zoe Daniel, Michelle Ananda-Rajah and Monique Ryan have toppled Liberal MPs and can be a part of the forty seventh Australian parliament. Credit: With nearly 70 per cent of the votes counted at 11pm on Saturday, Daniel was forward within the seat on a 5.6 per cent margin, in response to AEC figures. Chisholm

Labor’s Carina Garland has received the ultra-marginal seat of Chisholm, which had been held by the Liberal Party’s Gladys Liu since 2019. With greater than half the vote counted by 11pm on Saturday, Garland was in an unassailable place, 7 per cent forward of Liu on a two-party most popular rely. The seat of Chisholm has see-sawed between the foremost events through the years, with Labor’s Anna Burke holding it till 2016, adopted by the LNP’s Julia Banks, then Liu from 2019. Higgins Labor has wrested the once-blue ribbon inner-city seat of Higgins from the Liberals’ Katie Allen, following a hotly contested election marketing campaign. Michelle Ananda-Rajah was main the Liberals by 3.4 per cent on a two-party most popular rely with 40 per cent of the vote counted by 11pm.

Allen held the voters on a margin of two.6 per cent after the 2019 election, however, like many inner-city seats, it has skilled an increase in help for the Greens in recent times. Labor grew more and more assured through the six-week marketing campaign of its skill to win Higgins, with Labor chief Anthony Albanese making a last-ditch dash to the seat on Saturday morning. Kooyong Josh Frydenberg was the Liberal Party’s highest-profile loss on Saturday night time because the Coalition was massacred in its rich heartland. Teal impartial Monique Ryan romped to victory following a hard-fought and bitter marketing campaign, and was main Frydenberg 4.53 per cent on a two-party most popular rely with 51 per cent of votes counted by 11pm.