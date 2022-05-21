How your vote changed the face of Melbourne
Goldstein
Independent teal candidate Zoe Daniel has made historical past, convincingly winning the once-safe Liberal seat of Goldstein and ousting the incumbent, Tim Wilson.
In entrance of a jubilant crowd of tons of on the Brighton Bowling Club in Melbourne’s internal south, Daniel claimed victory and promised to be an “honest broker from the cross benches” of parliament.
With nearly 70 per cent of the votes counted at 11pm on Saturday, Daniel was forward within the seat on a 5.6 per cent margin, in response to AEC figures.
Chisholm
Labor’s Carina Garland has received the ultra-marginal seat of Chisholm, which had been held by the Liberal Party’s Gladys Liu since 2019.
With greater than half the vote counted by 11pm on Saturday, Garland was in an unassailable place, 7 per cent forward of Liu on a two-party most popular rely.
The seat of Chisholm has see-sawed between the foremost events through the years, with Labor’s Anna Burke holding it till 2016, adopted by the LNP’s Julia Banks, then Liu from 2019.
Higgins
Labor has wrested the once-blue ribbon inner-city seat of Higgins from the Liberals’ Katie Allen, following a hotly contested election marketing campaign.
Michelle Ananda-Rajah was main the Liberals by 3.4 per cent on a two-party most popular rely with 40 per cent of the vote counted by 11pm.
Allen held the voters on a margin of two.6 per cent after the 2019 election, however, like many inner-city seats, it has skilled an increase in help for the Greens in recent times.
Labor grew more and more assured through the six-week marketing campaign of its skill to win Higgins, with Labor chief Anthony Albanese making a last-ditch dash to the seat on Saturday morning.
Kooyong
Josh Frydenberg was the Liberal Party’s highest-profile loss on Saturday night time because the Coalition was massacred in its rich heartland.
Teal impartial Monique Ryan romped to victory following a hard-fought and bitter marketing campaign, and was main Frydenberg 4.53 per cent on a two-party most popular rely with 51 per cent of votes counted by 11pm.
The federal treasurer, who was touted as a future Liberal chief, didn’t concede defeat on Saturday, however stated it was “definitely difficult” to tug forward.
Liberals had grown more and more assured in latest days Frydenberg would retain his seat, albeit with a diminished margin.
Menzies
The Liberal Party’s Keith Wolahan, who toppled long-serving MP Kevin Andrews in a preselection stoush, was within the struggle of his life to carry the seat of Menzies for the Coalition.
Andrews held the seat on a 7 per cent margin, however with 52 per cent of the votes counted by 11pm, Wolahan was forward by simply 0.4 share factors on a two-party most popular rely. It was too near name on election night time.
The Liberals’ major collapsed by about 10 per cent.