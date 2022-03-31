Howard’s defence of ‘bully’ Morrison will not save government 

Had she been pre-selected as she had hoped, I ponder if she would have shared such heartfelt opinions with the voters earlier than the election. Phillip Bushby, Sunshine Beach (QLD) Understatement of the yr goes to the PM: “I understand Connie is disappointed”. Caroline Moses, Katoomba Casino operators clearly dominating authorities How do these revelations that on line casino house owners are shonky shock anybody (“Regulator still can’t see Star pokies data”, March 31)? Established solely to extract cash from punters who can’t afford it, with no correct limits, ATMs all the time accessible, not managing dangers, no encouragement or regulation to gamble modestly. And breaching money-laundering and regular practices of governance and monetary administration.

We may have house in pubs again after closing down the VIP “lounges” and would by no means once more see these smiling faces telling us to gamble responsibly, however we all know that’s the very last thing they need; normalising playing whereas we watch sport with our youngsters, in order that they assume it’s a standard factor to do. It’s similar to a sport, till it isn’t. Ian Robertson, Haberfield What kind of authorities do we’ve got in NSW the place the Star could be described by a senior minister of that authorities as a “veritable cesspit of dishonesty, tax evasion, junkets, money laundering”, and might defy for a yr the calls for of the laughingly misnamed Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority to provide entry to its poker machine knowledge? It would appear that it isn’t the federal government calling the tune, however the Star organisation. Ian Lewis, Kentucky How lengthy will it’s, one should marvel, till any individual will get prosecuted for numerous prison violations, hopefully with jail phrases imposed, now that the extent of corruption is revealed within the gaming business. And if it’s “rotten to the core”, is the NSW authorities going to be held to account for peddling adulterated items? John Gavaghan, Cammeray Casinos, by their very nature, are extremely susceptible to cash launderers. That’s why they’ve regulatory authorities and boards of administrators to make sure every little thing is squeaky clear. So why did it take investigations by the Herald and The Age to unearth the goings-on on the Star and Crown? Why do taxpayers now must foot a part of the clean-up invoice by paying for commissions of inquiry? Peter Campbell, Potts Point

What a lily-livered authorities we’ve got in NSW. The Star on line casino appears to be enjoying them off a break. Just shut the bloody factor. Patrick McMahon, Paddington When the final gambler has left the Star, may a kindly authorities flip this fascinating property into nice housing for a fortunate few of the 1000’s on the general public housing ready listing? And not by working a lottery. Kay Abrahams, Freshwater Minister Rob Stokes might be a “man of courage and conviction” by just lately questioning casinos (Letters, March 31). But he’s not alone in Parliament. Greens MP Cate Faehrmann and Independent MP Justin Field have additionally been attempting to lift the alarm about casinos. For years. Anne Wagstaff, Oatley PM’s crass message to renters will value votes If Scott Morrison has not already misplaced the vote of each renter within the nation along with his “buy a house” remark he most definitely deserves to (“Budget offers little to those battling high housing costs”, March 31). Could he clarify how a single mum or dad who misplaced each office and rented lodging within the Northern Rivers’ floods and is now fairly probably looking for dry land for the second time in as many months, goes to purchase a home? First, there aren’t any. Second, it’s all however inconceivable to finish the mountain of presidency paperwork to acquire the paltry assist advantages, lengthy delayed for the Tweed Shire however important for primary residing bills, not to mention save for such luxuries as lodging. Jeremy Cornford, Kingscliff

A number of years in the past one other Liberal brilliant gentle named Joe Hockey instructed individuals who may barely afford to purchase necessities to “get a better job”. Now the PM is telling those self same folks to “buy a house”. No disgrace, no empathy. Dimitris Langadinos, Concord West It’s local weather change, silly The funds tells us that, although the folks of the Northern Rivers are as soon as once more fighting report rainfall, report floods, losses to property, inventory and human life, the hearts and minds of many politicians are occupied elsewhere, obsessing over their probabilities within the upcoming election, placing their very own jobs earlier than the higher good (“Treasurer offers more for gas than emissions”, March 31). There is now little doubt within the minds of those that for a second time this month face property loss, rebuilding or relocation that this isn’t only a as soon as in 200, 2000 and even 3500-year flood, because the Deputy PM helpfully advised, however a part of a sample of everlasting change. Neither are the victims of the black summer time bushfires and, extra importantly for politicians, neither is the voting public prepared to imagine that these will not be the consequences of worldwide warming. To arrest this variation our flesh pressers must cease supporting fossil fuels and put their efforts in the direction of chopping emissions. Penny Rosier, North Epping In their newest funds the Coalition once more present they don’t take local weather change critically. The funds is suffering from short-term money giveaways within the hope of shopping for right now’s voters whereas ignoring a vital subject that impacts future voters – our youngsters. The most important events have had a long time to behave on local weather change and have achieved virtually nothing. Sue-Ellen Smith, Naremburn

The massive funds lie Jacqueline Maley appropriately highlights the Liberal Party’s abandonment of fiscal rules within the years since they proclaimed a “debt and deficit disaster” below the final Labor authorities (“Stick-with-me-baby budget powered by big bowser energy and lots of sugar”, March 31). However, Maley didn’t establish that the “budget emergency” claimed again in 2013 was all the time a fraud. Even earlier than the pandemic, the Liberals have been exceeding our authorities’s report on debt, taxation and spending ie. on each metric that mirrored their alleged fiscal duty. The Liberals’ pre-pandemic spending averaged 25.5 per cent of GDP, in contrast with 24.8 per cent below us. According to Tuesday’s funds, spending will nonetheless be 26.5 per cent in a decade’s time. On taxation, Labor averaged 21.4 per cent of GDP, in contrast with 22.7 per cent below the Liberals, and rising to 23.4 per cent over the following 4 years. Finally, Morrison’s personal funds papers present commonwealth debt climbing to $1.2 trillion in 4 years – a fivefold improve since Labor left workplace. And as an alternative of investing in economically productive infrastructure, Morrison’s stimulus was awash with rorts, waste and sugar-hits. If Labor presided over a “budget emergency”, what on earth does he name this? Kevin Rudd, New York

Fuel excise trickery I can’t see how the gasoline excise reduce is something however a subsidy to the fossil gasoline business to guard it from market forces (Letters, March 31). The excise is designed to partially meet the infrastructure prices of transport, so until the funding of such infrastructure is lowered, any discount within the excise will must be paid for by different taxation and general the taxpayers saves nothing. Christopher Gow, Austinmer Armchair moralising Perhaps these expressing ethical outrage at a socially disgraced son supporting his mom at his father’s memorial service or funeral would possibly keep in mind that, in our compassionate society, even the very worst offenders in our jails can search day launch to grieve for a mum or dad (Letters, March 31). No one is requested to gawp at such an occasion both in individual or by way of the media. Peter Thornton, Killara

Best brews The finest cup of espresso I’ve drunk was made greater than 50 years in the past in a vaculator (Letters, March 31). Not an affordable equipment for a scholar then, particularly when in comparison with a plastic filter, but a fraction of the $2000 persons are spending on machines right now. The espresso was brewed on the espresso desk, including to the relaxed atmosphere of a Sunday afternoon in a share home. Rob Watson, Tyagarah A decade in the past my son purchased us an espresso machine for $1200. At that point espresso beans have been $12 per kilo and milk was $1 per litre. Prices have modified little since then. The machine has required repairs as soon as. According to my calculations, we’ve been consuming the most effective flat white espresso accessible for about 60 cents per cup for ten years. Meredith Williams Northmead Your correspondent’s espresso plungers could also be pining away within the cabinet, however mine are in common use. The small one is used each morning whereas I learn the Herald, and all the time accompanies me once I journey. The bigger ones are used when entertaining. I’ve by no means felt the necessity to change to a different technique, although I’m fussy in regards to the espresso I take advantage of. Sally James, Russell Lea

Name-dropping Apart from spending greater than seven a long time explaining that I’m male, I’ve been known as Lin, Len, Lyndon, Lindsay, Lyn, even Lynne (Letters, March 31). Sticks and stones, I say. Lynn Butler, Saratoga My spouse, née Galea, as soon as went for an audition for a musical. In entrance of the assembled judging panel, to her mortification, she was launched as “Miss Galah”. Nick Walker, Springwood One of my colleagues as soon as headed a enterprise letter with “Dear Sid” and adopted it up with an apology that started “Dead Sir”. Betsy Brennan, Wahroonga Over the years, as I’ve been launched to folks, the primary comment typically got here again as; “You must be a nice feller”. I want I had a greenback for each time I’ve heard it. Neil Feller, Potts Point

Try being known as Michael Risotto, even after painstakingly spelling out my full identify. Wrong identify, mistaken gender. Michele Rossetto, St Ives When I turned 50, I modified my surname from the Anglicised kind “Best” to the unique household identify “Besdansky”. One downside: once I sort my identify in an e-mail, the autocorrect suggests I meant “bedpans”. Ron Besdansky, Northbridge When requested his identify, my father-in-law would produce his driver’s licence and say firmly, “John Smith, no middle name”, to avoid wasting the inevitable disbelief and raised eyebrows. Kate Smith, Frenchs Forest The digital view Online remark from one of many tales that attracted essentially the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

