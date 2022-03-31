Howard’s defence of ‘bully’ Morrison will not save government 

Had she been pre-selected as she had hoped, I ponder if she would have shared such heartfelt opinions with the voters earlier than the election. Phillip Bushby, Sunshine Beach (QLD) Understatement of the yr goes to the PM: “I understand Connie is disappointed”. Caroline Moses, Katoomba Casino operators clearly dominating authorities How do these revelations that on line casino homeowners are shonky shock anybody (“Regulator still can’t see Star pokies data”, March 31)? Established solely to extract cash from punters who can’t afford it, with no correct limits, ATMs all the time out there, not managing dangers, no encouragement or regulation to gamble modestly. And breaching money-laundering and regular practices of governance and monetary administration.

We may have house in pubs again after closing down the VIP “lounges” and would by no means once more see these smiling faces telling us to gamble responsibly, however we all know that’s the very last thing they need; normalising playing whereas we watch sport with our children, so that they assume it’s a traditional factor to do. It’s similar to a sport, till it isn’t. Ian Robertson, Haberfield What kind of authorities do now we have in NSW the place the Star might be described by a senior minister of that authorities as a “veritable cesspit of dishonesty, tax evasion, junkets, money laundering”, and may defy for a yr the calls for of the laughingly misnamed Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority to present entry to its poker machine information? It would appear that it isn’t the federal government calling the tune, however the Star organisation. Ian Lewis, Kentucky How lengthy will or not it’s, one should surprise, till anyone will get prosecuted for numerous felony violations, hopefully with jail phrases imposed, now that the extent of corruption is revealed within the gaming business. And if it’s “rotten to the core”, is the NSW authorities going to be held to account for peddling adulterated items? John Gavaghan, Cammeray Casinos, by their very nature, are extremely weak to cash launderers. That’s why they’ve regulatory authorities and boards of administrators to make sure the whole lot is squeaky clear. So why did it take investigations by the Herald and The Age to unearth the goings-on on the Star and Crown? Why do taxpayers now need to foot a part of the clean-up invoice by paying for commissions of inquiry? Peter Campbell, Potts Point

What a lily-livered authorities now we have in NSW. The Star on line casino appears to be enjoying them off a break. Just shut the bloody factor. Patrick McMahon, Paddington When the final gambler has left the Star, may a kindly authorities flip this fascinating property into nice housing for a fortunate few of the 1000’s on the general public housing ready record? And not by working a lottery. Kay Abrahams, Freshwater Minister Rob Stokes could be a “man of courage and conviction” by not too long ago questioning casinos (Letters, March 31). But he isn’t alone in Parliament. Greens MP Cate Faehrmann and Independent MP Justin Field have additionally been attempting to boost the alarm about casinos. For years. Anne Wagstaff, Oatley PM’s crass message to renters will value votes If Scott Morrison has not already misplaced the vote of each renter within the nation together with his “buy a house” remark he most definitely deserves to (“Budget offers little to those battling high housing costs”, March 31). Could he clarify how a single mother or father who misplaced each office and rented lodging within the Northern Rivers’ floods and is now fairly probably trying to find dry land for the second time in as many months, goes to purchase a home? First, there aren’t any. Second, it’s all however unimaginable to finish the mountain of presidency paperwork to acquire the paltry assist advantages, lengthy delayed for the Tweed Shire however important for primary residing bills, not to mention save for such luxuries as lodging. Jeremy Cornford, Kingscliff

A number of years in the past one other Liberal vibrant mild named Joe Hockey informed individuals who may barely afford to purchase necessities to “get a better job”. Now the PM is telling those self same individuals to “buy a house”. No disgrace, no empathy. Dimitris Langadinos, Concord West It’s local weather change, silly The finances tells us that, although the individuals of the Northern Rivers are as soon as once more fighting document rainfall, document floods, losses to property, inventory and human life, the hearts and minds of many politicians are occupied elsewhere, obsessing over their probabilities within the upcoming election, placing their very own jobs earlier than the higher good (“Treasurer offers more for gas than emissions”, March 31). There is now little doubt within the minds of those that for a second time this month face property loss, rebuilding or relocation that this isn’t only a as soon as in 200, 2000 and even 3500-year flood, because the Deputy PM helpfully steered, however a part of a sample of everlasting change. Neither are the victims of the black summer time bushfires and, extra importantly for politicians, neither is the voting public prepared to consider that these should not the results of world warming. To arrest this transformation our flesh pressers have to cease supporting fossil fuels and put their efforts in direction of chopping emissions. Penny Rosier, North Epping In their newest finances the Coalition once more present they don’t take local weather change significantly. The finances is plagued by short-term money giveaways within the hope of shopping for in the present day’s voters whereas ignoring a crucial challenge that impacts future voters – our youngsters. The principal events have had a long time to behave on local weather change and have achieved virtually nothing. Sue-Ellen Smith, Naremburn

The huge finances lie Jacqueline Maley accurately highlights the Liberal Party’s abandonment of fiscal ideas within the years since they proclaimed a “debt and deficit disaster” below the final Labor authorities (“Stick-with-me-baby budget powered by big bowser energy and lots of sugar”, March 31). However, Maley didn’t determine that the “budget emergency” claimed again in 2013 was all the time a fraud. Even earlier than the pandemic, the Liberals have been exceeding our authorities’s document on debt, taxation and spending ie. on each metric that mirrored their alleged fiscal duty. The Liberals’ pre-pandemic spending averaged 25.5 per cent of GDP, in contrast with 24.8 per cent below us. According to Tuesday’s finances, spending will nonetheless be 26.5 per cent in a decade’s time. On taxation, Labor averaged 21.4 per cent of GDP, in contrast with 22.7 per cent below the Liberals, and rising to 23.4 per cent over the following 4 years. Finally, Morrison’s personal finances papers present commonwealth debt climbing to $1.2 trillion in 4 years – a fivefold improve since Labor left workplace. And as a substitute of investing in economically productive infrastructure, Morrison’s stimulus was awash with rorts, waste and sugar-hits. If Labor presided over a “budget emergency”, what on earth does he name this? Kevin Rudd, New York

Fuel excise trickery I can’t see how the gas excise lower is something however a subsidy to the fossil gas business to guard it from market forces (Letters, March 31). The excise is designed to partially meet the infrastructure prices of transport, so except the funding of such infrastructure is decreased, any discount within the excise will must be paid for by different taxation and general the taxpayers saves nothing. Christopher Gow, Austinmer Armchair moralising Perhaps these expressing ethical outrage at a socially disgraced son supporting his mom at his father’s memorial service or funeral may do not forget that, in our compassionate society, even the very worst offenders in our jails can search day launch to grieve for a mother or father (Letters, March 31). No one is requested to gawp at such an occasion both in individual or by way of the media. Peter Thornton, Killara

Best brews The greatest cup of espresso I’ve drunk was made greater than 50 years in the past in a vaculator (Letters, March 31). Not an affordable equipment for a scholar then, particularly when in comparison with a plastic filter, but a fraction of the $2000 persons are spending on machines in the present day. The espresso was brewed on the espresso desk, including to the relaxed atmosphere of a Sunday afternoon in a share home. Rob Watson, Tyagarah A decade in the past my son purchased us an espresso machine for $1200. At that point espresso beans have been $12 per kilo and milk was $1 per litre. Prices have modified little since then. The machine has required repairs as soon as. According to my calculations, we’ve been ingesting the most effective flat white espresso out there for about 60 cents per cup for ten years. Meredith Williams Northmead Your correspondent’s espresso plungers could also be pining away within the cabinet, however mine are in common use. The small one is used each morning whereas I learn the Herald, and all the time accompanies me after I journey. The bigger ones are used when entertaining. I’ve by no means felt the necessity to change to a different methodology, although I’m fussy in regards to the espresso I exploit. Sally James, Russell Lea

Name-dropping Apart from spending greater than seven a long time explaining that I’m male, I’ve been referred to as Lin, Len, Lyndon, Lindsay, Lyn, even Lynne (Letters, March 31). Sticks and stones, I say. Lynn Butler, Saratoga My spouse, née Galea, as soon as went for an audition for a musical. In entrance of the assembled judging panel, to her mortification, she was launched as “Miss Galah”. Nick Walker, Springwood One of my colleagues as soon as headed a enterprise letter with “Dear Sid” and adopted it up with an apology that started “Dead Sir”. Betsy Brennan, Wahroonga Over the years, as I’ve been launched to individuals, the primary comment typically got here again as; “You must be a nice feller”. I want I had a greenback for each time I’ve heard it. Neil Feller, Potts Point

When I turned 50, I modified my surname from the Anglicised type "Best" to the unique household identify "Besdansky". One downside: after I kind my identify in an electronic mail, the autocorrect suggests I meant "bedpans". Ron Besdansky, Northbridge When requested his identify, my father-in-law would produce his driver's licence and say firmly, "John Smith, no middle name", to save lots of the inevitable disbelief and raised eyebrows. Kate Smith, Frenchs Forest

