HPCL partners Statiq to set up EV charging stations in UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and electrical automobile (EV) charging community operator Statiq have entered a collaboration to arrange greater than 200 charging stations throughout the highways of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. With various mixtures of three or seven kW gradual items, these chargers will probably be suitable with EVs from all manufacturers.

The Statiq electrical automobile chargers will probably be helpful for two-, three- and four-wheelers and would offer full charging inside two to a few hours for any EV four-wheeler. With this, the EV charging firm goals to contribute to the nation’s transition in direction of electrical mobility. “EV revolution has… acquired fixed assist of central and state governments. It is by the use of their continuous efforts that as an trade, we are able to work in direction of consolidating a secure and sustainable surroundings for our future generations,” stated Akshit Bansal, co-founder of Statiq.

Statiq will leverage the established community of HPCL’s a number of petrol pumps in Uttarakhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively to bolster its attain in corners of the nation to broaden its EV community’s footprint. The firm goals to supply an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers and desires to guarantee a seamless EV charging expertise for house owners, whether or not they’re inside their metropolis or on lengthy drives over weekends.

The EV charging community operator has already put in greater than 600 charging stations in locations together with Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By the tip of the yr, Statiq goals to have an round 10,000 charging stations throughout the nation. The stations will probably be situated on busy routes which have excessive footfalls. “By associating with the unimpeachable standing that HPCL carries within the shoppers’ minds, we hope to additional the reliability of our personal model and community,” Bansal added.

