Hrithik Roshan channels his ‘inner Vedha’ as he flaunts long beard, fans call him ‘hottest’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been engaged on his upcoming movie ‘Vikram Vedha’, on Saturday, shared photos by which he flaunted his look as Vedha. The ‘Bang Bang’ actor took to his Instagram deal with and dropped a collection of photographs sporting a bearded look together with his hair tied again in a pony. Adding to his rugged look, Hrithik could possibly be seen posing in a black t-shirt paired with black cargo denims and sun shades. In the submit’s caption, he wrote, “Channeling the inner Vedha.”

The upcoming mission is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Vikram Vedha' and within the photos that Hrithik shared, he regarded much like Vijay Sethupathi's character from the unique film.

Bollywood celebs together with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea and Farah Khan, amongst others lauded Hrithik for his beautiful seems. Several followers of the actor additionally shared their appreciation within the submit's remark part. One of them wrote, "Hottest," Another stated "Sweet look sir." While one other one shared, "I am in love with Vedha's style."

The Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’, which additionally stars Saif Ali Khan within the lead, is being directed by the makers of the unique movie, Pushkar-Gayathri. The authentic ‘Vikram Vedha’, additionally starred R Madhavan together with Sethupathi. The action-thriller had launched in 2017 and carried out properly on the field workplace. It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram whereas Vijay performed Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.

The upcoming remake will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri’s Hindi debut in each route and writing. It is introduced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in affiliation with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Vikram Vedha: Saif Ali Khan gets the ‘tough cop’ part right in first look from Bollywood remake

