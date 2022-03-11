Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan shower appreciation on Saba Azad’s new tomboy avatar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN, SABA AZAD Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been everywhere in the web ever since her look within the Roshan household’s group photograph. The younger actor not too long ago posted a display screen check of hers on social media, which had reactions from Hrithik in addition to his ex-wife, Sussane Khan. The ‘Rocket Boys’ actor took to her Instagram deal with to publish a display screen check of hers, which had her sporting a boy-cut.

She took to the caption and wrote, “I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em – for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp – what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon fun fun fun!!”

Hrithik reacted to the image and wrote, “Woah … ha. I like”. She replied “hehe I look like little boy,” together with laughing emojis. On the opposite hand, Hrithik’s ex-wife and inside designer, Sussanne Khan too showered her appreciation for Saba, which learn, “Soooo radddddd lovvve this!!!” and added fiery emojis with it. Replying to her, Saba wrote, “thanks my sooz.” Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba’s love story started with social media.

On the skilled entrance, Hrithik will subsequent be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’. The movie additionally stars Saif Ali Khan within the lead function, with Radhika Apte in a vital half. Pushkar and Gayatri, the unique writers and administrators, are donning the director’s hats for the Hindi remake as properly. Also, he has ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone within the pipeline.

Talking about Saba, she was not too long ago seen in SonyLiv’s internet sequence Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

(With ANI inputs)