Hrithik Roshan recreates Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara dance steps with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Farhan Akhtar tied the knot together with his very long time girlfriend on Saturday in Khandala. The marriage ceremony was an intimate ceremony with the attendance of solely shut family and friends. The marriage ceremony was even attended by Farhan and Shibani’s buddies from the B-Town. Actor Hrithik Roshan too was current over there alongside together with his mother and father Rakesh and Pinky Roshan.

Previously, a video of Hrithik grooving with Farah Khan whereas Shankar Mahadevan sang the title monitor of Dil Chahta Hai after the ceremony ended had gone viral on Saturday evening.

Now, a brand new video of Hrithik and Farhan dancing on their movie from their movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)’s track Senorita has gone viral. The duo was seen recreating steps from the hit track. While Hrithik managed to get extra steps proper, Farhan gave up after some extent. It was absolutely a pleasant deal with for his or her followers as they’ve been showering quite a bit on the video.

Apart from Hrithik, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem, and Rhea Chakraborty amongst others had been additionally current on the low-key operate.

