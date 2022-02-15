HRL Morrison & Co pursues renewables potential through Singapore expansion | renewables, esg, renewable energy, climate, hrl morrison co, southeast asia, expansion, new office, appointment, infrastructure, investment | FinanceAsia

New Zealand-headquartered infrastructure investor, HRL Morrison & Co, announced final week its enlargement in Asia by means of the institution of a brand new workplace in Singapore

Chief industrial officer Nicole Walker, and director of vitality operations, Jonty Palmer, have each relocated to the brand new workplace from Sydney and London, respectively

A spokesperson for the corporate confirmed with FinanceAsia that the Singapore group is actively recruiting and “expects to have a team of five in place by April”

Morrison & Co’s strategic enlargement comes on the again of quite a lot of senior appointments, announced in December, together with that of Paul Newfield as CEO

Since its founding in 1988, the agency has grown to handle…