HRL Morrison & Co pursues renewables potential through Singapore expansion | renewables, esg, renewable energy, climate, hrl morrison co, southeast asia, expansion, new office, appointment, infrastructure, investment | FinanceAsia
New Zealand-headquartered infrastructure investor, HRL Morrison & Co, announced final week its enlargement in Asia by means of the institution of a brand new workplace in Singapore
Chief industrial officer Nicole Walker, and director of vitality operations, Jonty Palmer, have each relocated to the brand new workplace from Sydney and London, respectively
A spokesperson for the corporate confirmed with FinanceAsia that the Singapore group is actively recruiting and “expects to have a team of five in place by April”
Morrison & Co’s strategic enlargement comes on the again of quite a lot of senior appointments, announced in December, together with that of Paul Newfield as CEO
Since its founding in 1988, the agency has grown to handle…
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.