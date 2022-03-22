HSBC acquires first metaverse property in The Sandbox | metaverse, nfts, the sandbox, hsbc | FinanceAsia

Hong Kong-based HSBC financial institution has acquired a plot of digital land, within the newest signal that monetary entities are betting on the potential of metaverse investments

HSBC purchased the digital actual property in The Sandbox metaverse, a decentralised digital gaming world created by ASX-listed software program firm and crypto enterprise investor, Animoca Brands

Having just lately shared the agency’s funding technique in an unique interview with FinanceAsia, Animoca Brands has been increasing its portfolio of Web3 0 holdings quickly, most recently main a $5 25 million Series A spherical in stablecoin buying and selling platform, Wombat Exchange

“There are 166,464 pieces of “LAND” – digital parts of the sport’s map,…