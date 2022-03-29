HSBC ramps up global sustainability hiring with three new appointments | hsbc, sustainability, hires | FinanceAsia

HSBC has highlighted the current appointment of three senior sustainability consultants and one relocation, because it ramps up capabilities to deal with world alternatives in power transition

Celine Herweijer was appointed the financial institution’s first group chief sustainability officer in July 2021, following an announcement in February last year; Seb Henbest has been appointed as group head of local weather transition; and Jenny McInnes takes on the position of head of sustainability coverage and partnerships

Henbest is at the moment chief economist at analysis supplier, BloombergNEF In his new position, he’ll deal with engagement with shoppers in carbon intensive sectors on their transition to internet zero

McInnes joined the financial institution from the UK authorities’s Department…