HSC 2021: The schools that punch above their weight

Not way back, Bonnyrigg High School in Sydney’s west was the varsity bold dad and mom averted. It’s surrounded by social housing, and most of its college students come from households with little schooling themselves; a few of their dad and mom by no means realized to learn and write.

But in slightly greater than a decade, enrolments have greater than doubled. Local households are returning. Students really feel pleasure of their faculty, which principal Michael Bryce fosters by placing apart about $40,000 a yr to make sure all of them have a uniform, together with a pair of top quality leather-based sneakers.

And this yr, the varsity the place virtually half of scholars are among the many most deprived within the state punched effectively above its weight within the HSC, ending one hundred and fiftieth within the Herald’s rankings with 160 high scores. More than 80 of its college students have been distinguished achievers, and one – Melissa Ly Tiev – topped the state in Chinese newbies.

Mr Bryce was happy with the band sixes. But one thing else happy him extra. “We had fewer band ones and twos than we’ve ever had before,” he stated. “Our job is to get the kids out of the band ones and twos, and get the twos into the threes and four. That’s our success story this year, again.”