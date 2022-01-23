HSC 2021: The schools that punch above their weight
Not way back, Bonnyrigg High School in Sydney’s west was the varsity bold dad and mom averted. It’s surrounded by social housing, and most of its college students come from households with little schooling themselves; a few of their dad and mom by no means realized to learn and write.
But in slightly greater than a decade, enrolments have greater than doubled. Local households are returning. Students really feel pleasure of their faculty, which principal Michael Bryce fosters by placing apart about $40,000 a yr to make sure all of them have a uniform, together with a pair of top quality leather-based sneakers.
And this yr, the varsity the place virtually half of scholars are among the many most deprived within the state punched effectively above its weight within the HSC, ending one hundred and fiftieth within the Herald’s rankings with 160 high scores. More than 80 of its college students have been distinguished achievers, and one – Melissa Ly Tiev – topped the state in Chinese newbies.
Mr Bryce was happy with the band sixes. But one thing else happy him extra. “We had fewer band ones and twos than we’ve ever had before,” he stated. “Our job is to get the kids out of the band ones and twos, and get the twos into the threes and four. That’s our success story this year, again.”
The Herald’s rankings are primarily based on faculties which have not less than 150 entries in HSC programs in 2021 primarily based on their success fee of getting band sixes. The NSW authorities solely releases data on the highest-achieving college students, who are inclined to even be probably the most advantaged college students as a result of they’ve well-educated dad and mom who can assist their education.
But there are additionally faculties from much less advantaged areas that succeed in opposition to the chances. Bonnyrigg is one. Beverly Hills Girls High – which achieved its greatest ends in greater than 5 years – is one other, as is Bossley Park High.
Doonside High School, the place two thirds of scholars are within the lowest quartile of socio-educational benefit, achieved 12 high scores, which was additionally its greatest end result since not less than 2016.
Mary MacKillop Catholic College is one other that punched effectively above its weight. The Catholic faculty in Wakeley – close to Fairfield – has an analogous profile to Bonnyrigg. It teaches college students from everywhere in the world, together with refugees.