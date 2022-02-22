HSF adds to Asian capital markets team | law firm, new appointment, capital markets, xavier amadei, partner, singapore, hsf, herbert smith freehills | FinanceAsia

London-headquartered regulation agency, Herbert Smith Freehills, yesterday announced the addition of Xavier Amadei to its Singapore-based capital markets workforce

Amadei, who moved to Hong Kong in 2008 and subsequently to Singapore with Linklaters in 2014, will start his new position as US securities accomplice from 28 February He was most lately a accomplice within the city-state at Baker McKenzie

He brings to the agency vital expertise in fairness, equity-linked and debt choices, throughout rights points, block trades, inexperienced bonds, excessive yield be aware choices and different monetary devices

The firm announcement particulars Amadei’s appointment as including US functionality to the agency’s Southeast Asia, India and Australia protection, in addition to enhancing the agency’s…