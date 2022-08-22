HT podcast: Chronicling the journey to Independence

India’s freedom wrestle is a narrative of evolution and revolution. It is a narrative of elite management and mass actions. It is a narrative of essentially the most exceptional and profitable non-violent wrestle in international historical past, carrying down essentially the most highly effective Empire the world has seen by the ability of reality. It is a narrative of repression and revolt. It is a narrative of failures and successes. It is a narrative of unity and fragmentation.

But, essentially, it’s a story of an historic civilisation and a brand new republic discovering its voice.

To mark India@75, a Hindustan Times particular podcast sequence takes you thru 12 key moments of the liberty wrestle, unfold over 90 years, from the Mutiny of 1857 to the Naval Mutiny of 1946, by the formation of the Congress and the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi and his mass actions, which reworked India.

Some of India’s most distinguished historians and writers, in dialog with HT’s senior editor and sequence host Prashant Jha, look again on the period of early nationalism, the British methods of divide and rule and repression, the Mahatma’s politics and philosophy, and assist reply that basic query: How did India acquire Azadi from the brutal and repressive colonial empire?

Link to podcast: https://www.htsmartcast.com/history-podcasts/1947-road-to-indian-independence/the-road-to-indian-independence-an-introduction/