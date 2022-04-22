HT This Day: April 25, 1972 — Jamini Roy dead

Noted artist Jamini Roy died at his residence in South Calcutta tonight. He was 84.

Mr Roy had been affected by uraemia for the previous few days and fell right into a coma at about midday yesterday. He by no means regained consciousness.

He is survived by his spouse, 4 sons and a daughter.

Mr Roy can be cremated tomorrow morning.

Immediately after his demise at 7:45 p.m, famous painters and artists visited his home to pay homage.

Born at Beliapore village a Bankura district of West Bengal on April 10, 1888. Mr Roy was nearly a self-taught artist. During his youth, he spent his time with clay modellers and imbibed his first classes from them.

In 1903 he joined the Government Art College in Calcutta. Principal Precy Bround realised the expertise in Mr Roy and allowed him to attend any class any time. He was the one scholar of the college to have been proven this singular honour.

Mr Roy’s early work appeared within the Journal of Indian Academy of Art in 1918-19. He gained the Viceroy’s gold medal for his work at an exhibition within the Academy of Fine Arts in 1934.

Mr Roy developed a extremely individualistic type which was internationally acclaimed. He had stopped portray two years in the past.

In 1955 he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan which he had accepted solely after Mrs Indira Gandhi requested him in a letter to not refuse it.

He obtained quite a few invites from overseas however by no means went in another country.