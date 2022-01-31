HT This Day: February 02, 2003 — Kalpana Chawla, 6 other astronauts die

The US house shuttle Columbia, with India-born Kalpana Chawla amongst a seven-member crew, disintegrated in flames over Texas 16 minutes earlier than it was to land on Saturday morning on the finish of a 16-day mission.

Officials in Washington mentioned that there was no speedy indication of terrorism. A senior U.S. official mentioned there was no menace made in opposition to the flight and that the shuttle was out of vary of a surface-to-air missile.

Columbia was at an altitude of 200,700 ft over north-central Texas at round 8 am central time (7:30 pm IST), travelling at 12,500 mph when the NASA mission management misplaced voice and radar contact.

The spacecraft had reentered the ambiance and in keeping with video pictures, was descending at a extreme trajectory. In north Texas, folks reported listening to a “big bang” across the similar time, some saying it was like a “sonic boom”.

Television footage confirmed a shiny mild adopted by smoke plumes streaking diagonally by way of the sky Debris appeared to interrupt off into separate balls of sunshine because it continued downward.

Janet Smith-Bozart, who was driving close to Dallas, described the shuttle’s descent. “I thought at first it might be a meteor coming into the atmosphere and then I realised it was much too big and much too slow for that,” she mentioned. “Essentially the entire thing just broke apart and the whole thing just disappeared. … Eventually it just sort of faded and there was no more contrail or anything.”

NASA declared an emergency and despatched search groups to the Dallas-Fort Worth space the place a lot of the particles had landed, and warned residents to not contact the “hazardous” particles. Six Americans have been on board, together with commander Rick Husband and Chawla, each of whom have been the one ones with house flight expertise. Columbia’s crew had accomplished 80 plus scientific analysis experiments throughout their time in orbit.

Security had been terribly tight for Columbia’s 16-day scientific analysis mission due to the presence of Ilan Ramon, the primary Israeli astronaut.

It was the 113th flight within the shuttle programme’s 22 years and the twenty eighth flight for Columbia, NASA oldest shuttle. In 42 years of U.S. human house flight, there had by no means been an accident throughout the descent to Earth or touchdown. On Jan.28, 1986, house shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff.