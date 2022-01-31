https://www.euronews.com/2022/01/31/Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling

Ailsa Craig is thought regionally as “Paddy’s Milestone” for being a resting spot throughout the ocean between Glasgow and Belfast.

It was a haven for Catholics fleeing persecution by Protestants in the course of the Scottish Reformation within the sixteenth century.

Today it’s uninhabited, serving as a nature reserve for colonies of gannets, puffins and seals, which watch over the granite quarries.

Kays Curling holds the unique rights to reap Ailsa Craig granite for curling stone manufacturing.

It has harvested rocks intermittently because the 1924 Chamonix Olympics.

Their stones might be used on the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin with a combined doubles occasion between Great Britain and Sweden on Wednesday.

Even the slightest of bumps may imply the stone slipping off beam and the distinction between a gold medal and bitter disappointment.

Kays Curling managing director Jim English says the curling stones are exported to 70 nations.

Ailsa Craig Quarry has two forms of granite appropriate for the game, that are believed to have first appeared in frozen ponds and lochs in Scotland round 500 years in the past.

Formed by a volcanic eruption 60 million years in the past, Blue Hone non-porous microgranite has low water absorption, stopping repeatedly freezing water from eroding the stone.

Ailsa Craig Common Green is extra immune to warmth switch, serving to it to manage higher with condensation and will not shatter after contact with one other stone within the sport.

Durability is important in a sport through which gamers slide stones throughout sheets of ice about 150 ft (46 metres) lengthy in the direction of a goal space of 4 concentric circles.

The curlers use their brooms to brush over ice in entrance of the shifting stones to assist them attain their meant goal.