https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/14/Cars left on partially destroyed Irpin bridge following attacks

Footage launched by police in Kyiv on Sunday, March 13, exhibits burnt out and broken autos following assaults on {a partially} destroyed bridge in Irpin, as civilians continued to flee the world.

Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally wounded after the automotive he was in got here below assault at a checkpoint in Irpin on March 13, based on Kyiv police. US photojournalist Juan Arredondo, who was additionally within the automotive with Renaud, was taken to hospital after the assault.

Video posted by Paul Rozenheimer, a Bild photographer who was on the scene, exhibits the evacuation of Arredondo from below the identical bridge as seen on this police footage.

The space’s most important vehicular bridge throughout the Irpin River was destroyed by the Ukrainians in an try to cease Russian forces advancing into Kyiv metropolis. Many fleeing civilians deserted their autos and continued on foot amid ongoing Russian shelling.