https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/16/World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine should not make the world overlook Afghanistan, the UN refugee chief stated on Tuesday, warning that ignoring its humanitarian wants could possibly be very dangerous.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi, who’s on a four-day go to to Afghanistan, stated the worldwide group should proceed to interact with the Taliban authorities as Afghanistan desperately wants humanitarian help.

“The whole attention of the world at the moment is focussed on Ukraine,” Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, advised AFP at a UN compound within the Afghan capital.

“But my message coming right here is, remember the opposite conditions, the place consideration and sources are wanted and Afghanistan is one among them.