https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/18/36-million-year-old cetacean fossil found in Peru

Fossilised stays of an Ocucaje Basilosaurus, a cetacean that inhabited the seas of Peru hundreds of thousands of years in the past, had been introduced for the primary time on Thursday on the Museum of Natural History of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos.

The discovery of the big cranium, which measures 1.35 metres and preserves its sharp tooth intact, was made final yr by a workforce of researchers led by palaeontologist Mario Urbina.

The cranium discovered within the Ocucaje desert, division of Ica, belongs to a really archaic cetacean, about 36 million years previous, defined the palaeontologist Rodolfo Salas-Gismondi.

“A fossil that is in a great state of preservation and that allows us to know much more about the animals that existed in the Peruvian sea in the past,” stated Salas-Gismondi throughout the fossil’s first public presentation.

It is estimated that the specimen may have reached a complete size of 12 to 13 metres (39 to 42 toes).