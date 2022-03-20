https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/20/Children welcomed at Polish border by Santa Claus

As hundreds of individuals continued to cross from Ukraine into Poland, a particular visitor was readily available to welcome children into the nation. At the Medyka border crossing kids had been greeted by Santa Claus, who gave out presents to younger individuals who had been compelled to go away their properties because of the combating.

The man behind the concept, Chris Gural, stated he needed to present the children one thing to smile about and to distract them from the ideas of the battle. “I want to give them five or ten minutes, maybe 30 minutes, to smile and think about the toys,” he stated. “Not about the war.”

More than 2 million folks have arrived in Poland from Ukraine for the reason that starting of the battle.

Ukrainian kids fleeing battle obtain toys as they cross the bridge to enter Romania.

A historic picket bridge over the river Tisza, positioned in Sighetu Marmatiei, northern Romania, was become a “toys’ bridge” after the native border police, employees and different locals introduced toys for Ukrainian youngster refugees.

The border level in Sighetu Marmatiei connects the Ukrainian metropolis of Solotvino and it is likely one of the three border factors by means of which Ukrainian refugees can enter Romania. The different two are in Siret (northeastern Romania) and Isaccea (jap Romania). Since Russia invaded Ukraine, on 24 February, over 1.5 million Ukrainian kids have fled the nation, which is about 55 each minute, based on UNICEF. “Ordinary people, border guards and volunteers placed these toys on the edges of the bridge, so that when entering Romania, children coming from Ukraine can take a plush toy,” the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police wrote in a Facebook submit.