https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/20/Hundreds protest in Madrid, heavy police presence in Moscow

Around 800 folks, some waving Ukrainian flags, others with anti-war indicators, march in Madrid to protest towards the conflict in Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on February 24 to stamp out the pro-Western leanings within the ex-Soviet nation, has sparked the quickest rising refugee disaster in Europe since World War II, felled Russia-West relations to Cold War-era lows, and is wreaking havoc on the earth financial system nonetheless recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Moscow, photographs present a heavy police presence close to the Kremlin probably deployed to forestall a potential demonstration as Russia’s navy operation in Ukraine continues.