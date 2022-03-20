https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/20/Ukrainian refugees board buses and trains to European destinations

Refugees from Ukraine continued to reach in Poland, lots of them hoping for a brand new begin for his or her youngsters, as Russia’s invasion entered its fourth week.

Olga Shcherbakova, a 54-year-old refugee from Kharkiv, described fierce combating and destruction.

“We will stay here now in Poland, for the time being” she mentioned at Przemysl station close to the Polish-Ukrainian border, now a hub for refugees.

“We will try to find a job, put children into school, and we will try and live here.”

Another refugee on the station, Olga Bezdetko, additionally from Kharkiv, mentioned she needed to go away for the security of her youngsters.

“Children can’t go to school and they have to have an education,” she mentioned.

“We decided to try here. It is hard, of course.”

Snizana Cherevko, a refugee from Zhitomyr, mentioned that faculties and kindergartens have been bombed in her space.

She mentioned that she would keep in Poland for some time as she had no different place to go however she hoped to return to her nation as soon as the conflict ended.

Maria Sibel fled Kyiv area alongside her 9-year-old son Vanya after she skilled a two-week occupation by Russian troopers in her space.

She described how she escaped the world on foot to keep away from triggering mines in a rigged broken bridge.

“I miss my friends a lot, basketball especially because they bombed it (the pitch).” her son Vanya mentioned.

Neither he nor his mom know what their future holds however he mentioned that he hoped to go to high school.

Since the start of the conflict, greater than 2 million Ukrainians have entered Poland.