Warehouses in Brovary, 40km east of Kyiv, ablaze after shelling on 29 March, firefighters are on the scene. The hearth has since been extinguished.

Villages close to Brovary sustained heavy harm because the Russians tried to advance on Kyiv.

One farmer did his finest to take care of his livestock amid the rubble.

He solely had 15 cows left and blamed the Russian president for the lack of his goats and the destruction of his greenhouses.

“Mister Beast Putin messed things up,” the farmer mentioned.