https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/31/Przemysl continues to receive thousands of people fleeing from Ukraine

The small railway station of Przemysl, on the border of Poland with Ukraine, has grow to be one of many essential entry factors into Poland for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict and the place the place 1000’s of refugees wait day by day for his or her onward journey to different cities.

On 31. March, there is a rise within the variety of refugees in comparison with the previous couple of days. On 30.March about 25,000 folks entered, based on Polish border police. Most of the Ukrainian refugees are girls, kids and aged folks, so volunteer drivers should register with the authorities earlier than transferring refugees to keep away from human trafficking, which humanitarian organizations have warned in opposition to.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, greater than 2.3 million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland, together with greater than 1.1 million kids based on UNICEF.