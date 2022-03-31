https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/31/Ukrainian rescuers collect dead bodies in Irpin

While frequent explosions could be heard coming from the path of the suburban city of Irpin, within the northwest of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces have stated they’re answerable for the city however emergency providers imagine that it’s nonetheless too harmful for civilians to entry and that our bodies are nonetheless “lying in the streets” of the town.

The high Ukrainian navy commander in command of the defence of the capital Kyiv stated Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had retaken most of Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has seen fierce battles with Russian troops.

The mayor of Irpin stated it had been “liberated” from Russian troops.