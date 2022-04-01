https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/01/Violinist plays Ukrainian national anthem before lawmakers in Belgium

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke through video hyperlink to Belgium’s Federal Parliament on Thursday, March 31, interesting for a no-fly zone, extra weapons and better help from the European Union.

Zelenskyy acquired a standing ovation after making his speech, regardless of pointing to criticism towards the continued import of Russian diamonds into Antwerp.

“New aid is on the way, Belgium remains by your side,” stated Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Thursday.

Prior to Zelenskyy’s speech, a violinist took to the ground earlier than Belgian lawmakers and carried out a shifting rendition of the Ukrainian nationwide anthem.