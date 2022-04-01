https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/01/War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre

Aisles lined with damaged glass, gutted mannequins, desolated toy outlets and mere rests of sporting items shops: welcome to the exploration of the gaping gap of the Kyiv buying centre.

On Sunday, March 20, what was one among Kyiv’s symbols of leisure, leisure and paradisiac place for buying changed into an enormous pile of particles, wrecked automobiles and twisted ironwork littering a whole lot of metres.

At least eight individuals had been killed on Sunday evening after the shelling of the Retroville buying centre in northwestern Kyiv.

Journalists from the information channel Antenna 3 Romania entered the bombed shopping center on Thursday, March 30, and shared footage of the now large area of rubble neglected by a devastated constructing that threatens to break down.

Soldiers main the clean-up of the rubble are nonetheless searching for 4 our bodies, in line with the French newspaper L’Obs. Thirteen have already been discovered.