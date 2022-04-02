https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/02/Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico

Some 500 migrants from Central America, Venezuela and elsewhere pushed previous police and National Guard strains in southern Mexico in one of many first such marches this 12 months.

The migrants described the march as a standard annual protest associated to Holy Week, and people on the entrance carried a white cross, as others have achieved in earlier years.

In a conflict with National Guard officers and immigration brokers, the migrants used the cross they had been carrying as a battering ram to interrupt via safety forces’ strains, shattering the picket cross.

The officers, who had riot shields, batons and what gave the impression to be an irritant spray, detained some marchers, however many others ran previous them.

Migrants have complained they’ve been basically confined to Tapachula by the gradual processing of their asylum circumstances and that they’re unable to seek out work within the border state of Chiapas that might enable them to help their households.

“They are practically holding us prisoners; they do not allow us to leave this state because we are not regularized here,” mentioned Venezuelan migrant Noreydi Chávez. “They require us to get a visa, but we never get any answers. We fill out paperwork, but they never process it.”

The march got here because the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden introduced it will finish a coverage that permits turning again asylum seekers on grounds of defending the nation towards the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1.7 million folks have been expelled invoking this regulation since March 2020.

The caravans started a number of years in the past as a means for migrants who didn’t have the cash to pay smugglers to reap the benefits of security in numbers as they moved towards the U.S. border.