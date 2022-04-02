https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/02/Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes

Huge crowds pack the streets of a southern Mumbai neighbourhood to look at girls motorcycle riders, singers, dancers and drummers participate in a parade for “Gudi Padwa” which marks the brand new yr within the western state of Maharashtra, with many carrying conventional gown.

“Gudi Padwa” is well known by Marathi and Konkani communities in western India on the primary day of the native new yr. “Gudi” means the flag of Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe in keeping with Hindus, and “Padwa” means the primary day of the lunar part.

The day heralds the arrival of spring and folks begin the morning with prayers and beautify their home with rangolis — vibrant work of folks artwork drawn on the bottom — and contemporary flowers.

Maharashtra state, residence to India’s monetary capital Mumbai and which was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, lifted all its virus restrictions imposed over the previous two years, together with the carrying of masks, as new infections decline, permitting the parade to happen.