https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/13/600 portraits show another face of a violent Caracas shantytown

A complete of 632 black and white portraits of inhabitants of the San Blas sector of the massive Petare slum advanced in Caracas had been exhibited on Tuesday with the purpose of exhibiting one other face to the violence that characterises the realm.

The 3×2 metre pictures, taken by 20 Venezuelan photographers, are displayed on a sports activities area, in a small sq. and on a few of the partitions of San Blas, among the many uncovered brick homes constructed anarchically on the mountainside of what many declare is the most important favela in Latin America.

The travelling exhibition was organised by French road artist JR’s NGO Inside Out.

“The idea is to try to get the good out into the world,” defined French photographer Juan Calero, the undertaking’s director, who additionally signed a few of the pictures and labored with photographers from the neighbourhood itself.

“You only hear the bad things about Petare,” he added. “This gives a positive image through art and photography.”

Eilyn Gutiérrez, 40, stated she cried when she noticed her big portrait on show. “I’ve never seen a picture of me as huge as that,” the lady stated, as she posed subsequent to her picture.

“The project is great to show that in this community, and in many others, there is a lot of talent for art,” she continued. “The neighbourhood is not only the dangerous issues it has, it is a paradigm. There are many good issues, you simply have to present yourselves the chance to get to know one another.