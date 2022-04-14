https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/14/World-famous Turkish dish kebab attempted to be sent into space

A Turkish restaurant proprietor tried to ship a plate of Adana kebab, one of many Turkish dishes listed as top-of-the-line conventional dishes on the earth, into house with a helium balloon.

Yasar Aydin, a restaurant proprietor in Turkiye’s southern province of Adana, needed to ship a plate of Adana kebab into house to advertise the town’s proprietary flavour.

After contacting the required establishments and organisations, Aydin positioned the Adana Kebab plate, which he ready in his personal restaurant, on a particular desk with a digital camera and monitoring system on it.

With nice enthusiasm, an try was made to ship the desk into house with a particular helium balloon.

However, the balloon, which went as much as an altitude of about 38 kilometres, exploded after 5 hours of flight.

Because of the balloon that burst earlier than reaching house, the kebab plate landed within the sea with a parachute within the province of Hatay, about 75 kilometres from Adana.

The kebab plate, which was discovered by Yasar Aydin and his staff about 8 kilometres off the coast of Payas district due to the monitoring system, was introduced again to the restaurant in Adana to be exhibited.

During the celebration he gave at his restaurant, Aydin expressed his happiness with these phrases: “I love firsts. I decided to send a kebab plate to space because I wanted it to be the first. I contacted an aerospace company. And they told me they could do this job. And we did it together. It was very nice.”