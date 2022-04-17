https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/17/Air strikes leave five dead in east Ukraine city of Kharkiv

This Palm Sunday, those that stay in Kramatorsk go for walks that are interrupted by two explosions and the intermittent sound of an air raid siren, on this metropolis in jap Ukraine beneath the ever-present menace of a Russian offensive.

Devastation after a collection of strikes in Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis of Kharkiv within the north east of the war-scarred nation left not less than 5 useless and 13 injured.