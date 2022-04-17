https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/17/Puppets and poetry go underground in besieged city of Kharkiv

In a subterranean metro station serving as a bomb shelter in jap Ukraine, two flamboyant puppeteers act out a tabletop fairytale for a gaggle of spellbound kids. With a solid of caricature dolls together with a mustachioed king and a herd of pigs, Oleksandra Shlykova and Anton Andriushchenko inform the story of how “Princesses are different”, entrancing the children and their mother and father. They are additionally distracting them from the close to fixed bombardments raining down on the town of Kharkiv above them, as Russia escalates its offensive in jap Ukraine.