https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/18/Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga

An unoccupied automobile rolled throughout a busy highway and into the Daugava River in Riga, Latvia, on April 14, in accordance with police.

Police stated the incident happened after two folks parked a automobile near the river. Ten minutes later, the automobile started slowly shifting throughout the highway, which police consider was attributable to a failure to use the handbrake.

CCTV footage reveals the automobile rolling throughout 4 lanes of visitors whereas different autos swerve or cease to keep away from it. The automobile enters a slipway and rolls into the Daugava River. There have been no passengers within the automobile on the time.

The automobile was retrieved from the river the following day on April 15, police stated.