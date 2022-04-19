https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/19/Large alligator crawls through Florida community

A large alligator took an early-morning stroll on Easter Sunday by a peaceable residential neighbourhood in Venice, Florida, underneath the watchful eye of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook put up.

Deputies estimated the gator to be about 3 metres lengthy.

The sheriff’s workplace notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They warned neighbours to be on alert as a result of the alligator sauntered all the way down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.