Lake Eber, one among Afyonkarahisar’s (Turkey) most vital pure wealth, was colored by flamingos, whose numbers have not too long ago elevated.

With an space of 125 sq. kilometres, Lake Eber lies at an altitude of 967 metres between the Emir Mountains and the Sultan Mountains, inside the borders of the Bolvadin district. It can be an vital place for chicken watchers because it is among the most frequent locations for these migratory birds.

Every 12 months across the first days of April, the company of Lake Eber, which is dwelling to 146 chicken species, are hunted collectively in shallow waters.