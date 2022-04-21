https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/21/Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood

Cleanup operations had been underway after lethal floods hit components of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province firstly of final week.

The floods claimed not less than 440 lives and made hundreds homeless.

The flooding additionally minimize energy and water provides to folks throughout the province.

An NGO referred to as Clean Surf Project has taken it upon themselves to begin the prolonged cleanup efforts close to Durban.

“This is just 500 metres of a 100km affected,” Clean Surf Project informed the Eurovision Social Newswire alongside their video from Umbogintwini Beach.

Last Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa surveyed the area by helicopter, describing the flooding as a “catastrophe of enormous proportions” and linking the catastrophe to local weather change.

“It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here,” Ramaphosa stated throughout a go to to the eThekwini district.