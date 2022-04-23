https://www.euronews.com/2022/04/23/No Comment videos of the week

In Sweden, three individuals had been wounded by ricochets of warning photographs throughout violent clashes between police and protesters against plans by a far-right group to publicly burn copies of the Koran, following a fourth consecutive day of unrest.

Clashes erupt between Israeli forces and Palestinian demonstrators throughout a protest in opposition to a march by Israeli settlers demanding the re-establishment of a close-by settlement evacuated in 2005, close to the village of Burqa, west of Nablus.

As the combating continues in jap Ukraine, the besieged southern port of Mariupol has seen among the biggest sufferings throughout Russia’s invasion. On 16 March, round 300 individuals had been killed when a theatre was destroyed through the relentless bombardment of town.

Tributes had been being held on Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday. This birthday comes through the queen’s platinum jubilee 12 months, marking her 70 years on the throne.

Sitting on an inflatable couch, diving right into a ball pool… Inflatable artwork is on the coronary heart of the immersive and playful Pop Air exhibition, offered over 5,000 m2 on the Grande Halle de La Vilette in Paris.

Cleanup operations had been underway after lethal floods hit components of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province in the beginning of final week. NGO Clean Surf Project has taken it upon themselves to start out the prolonged cleanup efforts close to Durban.

